Kings of Leon's Nathan Followill speaks out after Nashville school shooting

By Jenny Mensah

The Kings of Leon drummer has shared his anger at the NRA after a shooting a occurred close to his son's school in Texas.

Nathan Followill has spoken out following a school shooting in Nashville this week.

According to BBC News, a private Christian school was targeted on Monday 27th March, resulting in six people being killed, including three children.

The Kings of Leon drummer took to Twitter to share his response to the tragic event, writing: "A school shooting just happened near my sons school. Multiple children dead but let’s make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. F*** you Bill Lee and fuck the NRA."

A school shooting just happened near my sons school. Multiple children dead but let’s make sure that the gunman had his 2nd Amendment rights. Fuck you Bill Lee and fuck the NRA. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) March 27, 2023

The rocker, who hails from Tennessee along with the band - completed by brothers Caleb and Matthew and cousin Jared -added: "Sending my kids to school shouldn’t feel like sending them to a war zone that they may not come home from. This is all so sad and nothing is ever done about it except for thoughts and prayers from those at home cleaning their assault rifles.

"I’m normally not a political person on social media but this hit too close to home. I hope these kids can heal from this unthinkable tragedy."

Other artists have reacted to the news, with Sheryl Crow writing: "No words… The Covenant School. Our children deserve better.

"Praying for all affected. Tragic America."

No words… The Covenant School. Our children deserve better.



Praying for all affected. Tragic America. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 27, 2023

This isn't the only time musicians have spoken up against gun-based violence and school shootings over the years.

In October 2017, The Killers reacted to the Las Vegas shootings, which saw at least 59 killed and 527 injured in their hometown after gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Taking to Twitter at the time, the band wrote: "We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas."

We've got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas. — The Killers (@thekillers) October 2, 2017

Brandon Flowers later unveiled his Land Of The Free song in 2019, which touched upon themes of immigration and gun violence in the United States.

He accompanied the the video with a heartbreaking post on gun violence, which cited the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as the first moment his mind began to form the beginnings of the song.

2020 also saw the band repurpose the political track for a stirring performance when the world was rocked by the killing of George Floyd.