WATCH: The Killers share moving Land of The Free performance

Their video sees frontman Brandon Flowers perform his emotive political track, which sees him playing the piano.

The Killers have shared a new moving performance of their Land of The Free track with new lyrics to reference the death of George Floyd.

The video on their official Instagram sees frontman Brandon Flowers dressed in black to sing the single, while playing a piano and flanked by two guitarists.

Watch the Las Vegas rocker's stirring performance above.

READ MORE: Where did The Killers get their name from?

The Killers' Brandon Flowers performs Land of The Free video. Picture: Instagram/The Killers

READ MORE: The best protest songs

It's not the first time Land of The Free has been shared by the band for a specific purpose.

The politically-charged track was originally unleashed by the outfit in January 2019, primarily as a response to the recent mass shootings, as well as the news of Trump building a wall between the United States and the Mexican border.

Taking to Twitter, Brandon Flowers doubled down on his message, writing: "On December 14 2012, I woke up, unlocked my phone, and, like so many others, saw the pleas to "Pray for Sandy Hook". The news was devastating."

The Killers frontman continued: "If there was a single moment that I mentally began to assemble "Land of the Free," that was it. In the months and years that followed, America would be hit with an onslaught of more mass shootings of innocents and too many examples of racial injustice to ignore."

He concluded: "I love my country. I know that these are complicated issue but whether you stand to the left, right, or straddle the line, you've gotta believe that we can do better.-Brandon Flowers".

Watch the official video for Land of The Free below:

READ MORE: The Killers recall Ronnie Vannucci Jr.'s "close shave" with death at Manchester gig

If you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:

The official Black Lives Matter campaign

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

The Bail Project