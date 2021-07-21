Kings of Leon's Matthew Followill to take break from the band following birth of daughter

Kings of Leon's Matthew Followill will take a break from the band. Picture: 1. Instagram/kingsofleon 2. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The When You See Yourself rocker will take time away from the band after the birth of his child and will not be appearing on their upcoming tour.

Kings of Leon have made an announcement this week regarding their line-up change.

The Nashville rockers - who are made up of brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matt - took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of the latter's newborn baby.

However, they also announced that he'd be taking some time away from the band and wouldn't be joining them on tour.

They wrote: "Please join us in congratulating @matfollowill and his wife, Johanna, on the birth of their new baby! During this special time, Matt has decided to be home with his family, so he will not be joining us on this leg of our When You See Yourself tour."

The rockers added: "However, you’re all in good hands as our long-time friend and touring member @timothydeaux will be standing in, along with former touring member @colemantime.

"We look forward to welcoming him back soon. And seeing all of you even sooner!"

Timothy Deaux, who is a member of garage band The Whigs, has toured with Kings of Leon since 2016 and multi-instrumentalist Chris Coleman played on tour with the band in the 2010s.

READ MORE: Kings Of Leon reveal songs they'd want on every setlist

This year saw Kings of Leon release their When You See Yourself album.

The record, which followed 2016's WALLS and was their first in almost four and a half years.

When You See Yourself, which included singles The Bandit and 100,000 People, was released as an NFT (non fungible token), making KOL the first band ever to do so.

Kings of Leon will kick off their live dates at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on 3 August this year.

READ MORE: Facts about Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill