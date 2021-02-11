Kings Of Leon unveil Echoing single

Kings of Leon have shared their Echoing single. Picture: Press/Matthew Followill

The track is the latest cut to be taken from the band's upcoming eighth studio album When You See Yourself, which is set for release on 5 March.

The Nashville rockers are preparing to release their eighth studio album, When You see Yourself, on 5 March 2021 and now they've given fans another taste of what to expect.

Echoing comes after the band shared the albums lead single The Bandit and second track 100,000 People.

Listen to the track here:

Speaking to Radio X, bassist Jared revealed the band have never been prouder of a studio release.

He told Johnny Vaughan: "The album comes out in March and it’s something that we couldn’t be more excited for people to hear just because obviously we’ve been sitting on it for a second in a small sort of purgatory [...], but we are unbelievably excited about it."

He added: "We’ve never worked harder on an album and I don’t think we’ve ever been more proud of one".

When You See Yourself follows the band's 2016 WALLS (or We Are Like Love Songs) album, which saw them play a string of gigs and festival dates across the globe and play a show at British Summer Time in London's Hyde Park.

When You See Yourself is available to pre-order now.

See the tracklist for When You See Yourself here:

1. When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away

2. The Bandit

3. 100,000 People

4. Stormy Weather

5. A Wave

6. Golden Restless Age

7. Time in Disguise

8. Supermarket

9. Claire and Eddie

10. Echoing

11. Fairytale