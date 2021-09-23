Kings of Leon add Irish dates to 2022 world tour

Kings of Leon are headed out on Irish dates on 2022. Picture: Press

The Nashville rockers have announced shows in Dublin and Belfast. Find out more about the new dates and how to buy tickets.

Kings of Leon have added Irish dates to their upcoming tour.

The Nashville outfit - comprised of f Caleb, Nathan, Jared and Matthew Followill - previously announced their plans to perform their When You See Yourself with UK dates on this side of the pond.

Now the Bandit rockers have just added fresh Irish dates, which will see them play Dublin's 3Arena and Belfast's SSE Arena.

Tickets go on sale this Friday 24 September from 9.30am from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Kings Of Leon’s 2022 arena tour also includes two rescheduled dates at Leeds First Direct Arena and and Newcastle's Utilita Arena. Original tickets for these shows remain valid.

When You See Yourself, which was was released on 5 March 2021, included the singles The Bandit and 100,000 People and saw the band score their sixth consecutive UK No.1 album.

See Kings of Leon's 2022 UK & Ireland Tour dates: