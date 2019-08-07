Kasabian reveal they are starting work on album seven

Kasabian. Picture: Press/Phil Knott

The L.S.F rockers have revealed they've put their new studio album on their to-do list, alongside lighting the BBQ and tuning their guitar.

Kasabian has teased that album number seven is in the works.

The Leicester outfit - who are comprised of frontman Tom Meighan, guitarist, vocalist and chief songwriter Serge Pizzorno, guitarist Chris Karloff and bassist Chris Edwards - took a well deserved break after embarking on plenty of live dates to support their 2017 For Crying Out Loud album.

Now, it looks like the band are ready to start work on their next studio release, by leaving a very big hint on social media.

Taking to Twitter the band shared an image with what looks like the back of Serge's hand, with the following list written in biro pen: "LIGHT BBQ, TUNE GUITAR, ALBUM 7".

See their photo below:

Fans have reacted to the news of the Eez-Eh rocker's return, with one saying "about time" and others "buzzing" for the news of new material.

About time! — Paula R Page (@paulafoosp) August 6, 2019

Cannot wait for this🙌 Favourite band working on there 7th album, Am absolutely buzzing now😁 — Bow (@Westpauper) August 6, 2019

Watch Kasabian perform Fire at the Global Awards 2018:

Meanwhile, the band's chief songwriter Serge has kept himself busy by releasing his very own solo project this year.

The S.L.P - which stands for Sergio Lorenzo Pizzorno - has seen Serge release Little Simz-collaboration Favourites and his summery dance banger Nobody Else so far.

Watch the video to Nobody Else below:

The S.L.P's self-titled debut album is set for release on 30 August 2019, and will be supported with live dates across the UK and Europe.

See Serge Pizzorno's The S.L.P September 2019 live dates:

Thu 5 September - Glasgow, SWG3

Fri 6 September - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Sat 7 September - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 9 September - London, EartH

Tue 10 September - London, EartH

Thu 12 September - Milan, Circolo Magnolia

Fri 13 September - Berlin, Gretchen

Mon 16 September - Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Tue 17 September - Paris, Café de la Danse

