Serge Pizzorno reveals the Christmas song he'd most like to cover

Serge Kasabian talks all things Christmas. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation

The Kasabian frontman discusses all things Christmas, including what song he'd most like to give the cover treatment.

Serge Pizzorno has revealed he's Christmas song he'd cover Stop The Calvary by Jona Lewie.

Quizzed by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan about what festive song he'd like to rework, the Kasabian frontman mused: "It's sort of painful [to hear Christmas songs], especially now when Christmas starts really early, [...] but I'd probably go War Is Over by [John} Lennon just because... it's a bit dreary so it might need a little bit of energy, so maybe that."

However when Johnny Vaughan suggested the 1978 Jona Lewie track, he replied: "You know what, change that. I'm having that. That's the one!"

Serge from Kasabian's favourite Christmas songs

The Leicester rocker also took the 4 -7 Thang through his Christmas plans earlier this month and revealed he'd sorted with a tree, which comes complete with lights.

"I will be at home this Christmas because the album's finished, so I am off for Christmas. We got two songs left to mix, then album's coming out next year and we are done. So feet up, chestnuts roasting by the fire."

He added: "The tree went up yesterday night. It all works, which is nice."

However Serge caused some controversy by revealing had an artificial tree, adding: "It was not cheap Johnny, let me tell you that mate!"

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno talks Christmas prep

Serge and the band have huge plans next year, which includes playing their homecoming gig Summer Solstice II gig in Leiciester next summer and releasing their Happenings album, which he teased was "joyous" and full of "big tunes".

Speaking about the record, which he revealed was inspired by the gigs put on by psychedelic bands in the '60s, he told: "So the late 60s, like Hawkwind you’d have psychedelic happenings [...], so with that in mind, we’re going to do Kasabian happenings all over the world."

The Eez-Eh rocker added: "This album was made during sort of touring, which we’ve never really done before and that’s kind of fed into this joyous, huge, big tune album and from it we’re gonna do our own happenings, so it made sense that’s what the album is gonna be called.”

And when it comes to their epic homecoming show, which takes place on 6th July 2024, he said: "We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for summer solstice two. We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all. See you in the mosh pit."

Fans can expect a career-spanning set from the rockers - completed by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - as well as material from their forthcoming album, which is expected to be released in Summer 2024.

The gig will see support on the night from special guests Kaiser Chiefs, with more acts still to be announced.