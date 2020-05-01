Kasabian launch new collection with Leicester City Football Club

1 May 2020, 13:33 | Updated: 1 May 2020, 14:26

Kasabian
Kasabian. Picture: Press/Phil Knott

The Underdog rockers have collaborated with their beloved Leicester F.C. once again. See the latest designs here.

Kasabian have launched a new collection for their beloved Leicester City Football Club.

As explained on the club's official website, the Eez-Eh rockers have fused culture and sport once again to deliver new garments under the Kasabian For LCFC Collection name.

Following the success of their first collection in 2017, the band have now shared a new line, which is available at the LCFC shop.

Fans don't need to worry about it breaking the bank either, with the merchandise and clothing ranging from £4 to £25.

See guitarist and songsmith Serge Pizzorno modelling one of the shirts below:

READ MORE - "A good day in the office": Kasabian share clip of Serge Pizzorno making new music in the studio

Leicester City’s Head of Retail, Ben Elkington, said: “Our partnership with Kasabian is an exciting one for the Football Club and the collection we’re launching is one that we believe will really connect with our shared supporters to celebrate Leicester. 

“The first range back in 2017 was a big success and it’s great to be able to build on that with a fantastic range of new merchandise that brings together the worlds of sport, music and fashion for Leicester City’s supporters.” 

WATCH: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno shares hilarious home workout video

Meanwhile, Kasabian have been doing their bit to entertain fans from lockdown.

First Serge shared a hilarious workout video from home under a bizarre alter ego.

Frontman Tom Meighan then showed his gratitude for the NHS by covering John Lennon's Imagine and The Monkees' Daydream Believer.

Watch the performances here:

VIDEO: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno says he's haunted by his Soccer AM goal

Latest Videos

Queen + Adam Lambert release You Are The Champions, reworked from Queen song We Are The Champions for COVID-19 relief

Queen + Adam Lambert release You Are The Champions for COVID-19 relief

Queen

Dave Grohl and Glastonbury Festival 2017

Foo Fighters praise “magic” Times Like These cover by UK primary school

Foo Fighters

Pippa Taylor, Stephen Graham and Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Stephen Graham cracks up at Pippa's Scouse accent

The Chris Moyles Show

Billie Joe Armstrong covers I Think We're Alone Now with two sons on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong covers I Think We're Alone Now with two sons

Green Day

Kasabian Songs

Kasabian Latest

See more Kasabian Latest

Tom Meighan performs an acoustic cover

Kasabian's Tom Meighan thanks the NHS with acoustic covers

Kasabian Emoji Quiz

QUIZ: Name the Kasabian song from the emoji!

Quizzes

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Features

Kasabian pose at a studio session at The Plaggey Bag Ranch on Januray 28, 2004 in Leicestershire

Rock resignations: the band members that quit

Features

Serge Kasabian shares hilarious exercise video

WATCH: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno shares hilarious home workout video