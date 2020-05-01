Kasabian launch new collection with Leicester City Football Club

Kasabian. Picture: Press/Phil Knott

The Underdog rockers have collaborated with their beloved Leicester F.C. once again. See the latest designs here.

Kasabian have launched a new collection for their beloved Leicester City Football Club.

As explained on the club's official website, the Eez-Eh rockers have fused culture and sport once again to deliver new garments under the Kasabian For LCFC Collection name.

Following the success of their first collection in 2017, the band have now shared a new line, which is available at the LCFC shop.

Fans don't need to worry about it breaking the bank either, with the merchandise and clothing ranging from £4 to £25.

See guitarist and songsmith Serge Pizzorno modelling one of the shirts below:

LCFC X Kasabian



Kasabian have teamed up with @LCFC for an exciting new merchandise range. Have a look: https://t.co/sSUL12xgyu

📸: @neilbedford pic.twitter.com/KQn4OdMHbF — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) April 30, 2020

Leicester City’s Head of Retail, Ben Elkington, said: “Our partnership with Kasabian is an exciting one for the Football Club and the collection we’re launching is one that we believe will really connect with our shared supporters to celebrate Leicester.

“The first range back in 2017 was a big success and it’s great to be able to build on that with a fantastic range of new merchandise that brings together the worlds of sport, music and fashion for Leicester City’s supporters.”

Meanwhile, Kasabian have been doing their bit to entertain fans from lockdown.

First Serge shared a hilarious workout video from home under a bizarre alter ego.

Frontman Tom Meighan then showed his gratitude for the NHS by covering John Lennon's Imagine and The Monkees' Daydream Believer.

Watch the performances here:

