"A good day in the office": Kasabian share clip of Serge Pizzorno making new music in the studio

The Leicester rockers have shared a short clip of their guitarist and chief songwriter in the studio working on what appears to be their seventh studio album.

Kasabian have shared a little taster of what we might expect from their new album.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (12 February), the Leicester rockers shared a video of what looked like their guitarist and chief songwriter Serge Pizzorno making beats in the studio.

Watch the clip above, which was captioned: "Good day in the office x".

Kasabian's Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno live. Picture: Press/Neil Bedford

Fans were pretty excited by the news, with Jemma writing: "This is cheering me right up".

However, not everyone was totally satisfied, with one fan writing "this is just teasing," while another asked for "more guitars".

This is cheering me right up ❤️❤️❤️ — Jemma Leach (@jimblejems) February 12, 2020

Can we get more guitars on that please! — Citylightz (@citylightzmusic) February 12, 2020

Last year saw the band first reveal they were working on their seventh studio album, after leaving a very big clue in the form of a to do list on social media.

Taking to Twitter in August, the band shared an image with what looks like the back of Serge's hand, with the following list written in biro pen: "LIGHT BBQ, TUNE GUITAR, ALBUM 7".

READ MORE: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno wants to hold his 40th on an oil rig

The Empire outfit - who are also comprised of frontman Tom Meighan, guitarist Chris Karloff and bassist Chris Edwards - took a well deserved break after embarking on live dates to support their 2017 For Crying Out Loud album.

Serge also embarked on a solo career under the moniker The S.L.P. and released an album which included his Little Simz-collaboration Favourites and his summery dance banger Nobody Else.

Watch Serge talk about going solo with Radio X:

Kasabian are also set for a huge homecoming gig at Leicester's Victoria Park this year.

Solstice II will see them return to the park to play an epic gig with support acts on 20 June 2020, with support from Sam Fender, Easylife and Inhaler.

The show will be the band's only UK date of the year.

QUIZ: Name the Kasabian song from the emoji!