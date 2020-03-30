WATCH: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno shares hilarious home workout video

The Leicester rocker gave Joe Wicks a run for his money by sharing a bizarre home video, which saw him don a black wig, white jacket and glasses.

Serge Pizzorno has shared a workout video from home.

The Kasabian guitarist and songsmith took to Twitter to share the wacky clip, which sees him adopt a northern alter-ego, don a long black wig, glasses and a white doctor's jacket to deliver his interesting take on an exercise vid from "SLP Laboratories".

The rocker proved that it's Eez-Eh to keep fit from home by taking his fans through a series of lunges and steps, which he urged us to repeat two to three times a day.

Watch his hilarious video above.

Serge Kasabian shares hilarious exercise video. Picture: Twitter/Kasabian

Meanwhile, amid all the gig and festival cancellations, Kasabian are yet to cancel their homecoming gig at Leicester's Victoria Park.

Serge, frontman Tom Meighan and co are set to play the outdoor gig on 20 June, with special guest slots from Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender, fellow Leicester artists Easy Life and Dublin band Inhaler.

