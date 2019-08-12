VIDEO: Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno says he's haunted by his Soccer AM goal

Find out why the Kasabian guitarist and songwriter can't escape the epic volley he scored on the morning football show over a decade ago.

Serge Pizzorno has revealed he is "haunted" by the wonder goal he scored on Soccer AM.

The Kasabian guitarist and songsmith - who's preparing to release his debut solo album under the moniker The S.L.P. - visited to Radio X to discuss some of his Most Googled Questions.

When the subject of Soccer AM came up, the rocker revealed: "Back in the day I scored a mad sort of goal, and it haunts me.

The Favourite singer added: "No matter how many albums I make, no matter how many insane projects I put out to the world, that's definitely the one that everyone goes, 'you that guy?' and I go 'yeah'. [They say] 'Soccer AM?'

"'Yeah that's me mate.'"

Watch our video above to see the Leicester rocker discuss the topic, plus reveals his height, age, and how Kasabian came up with their name.

Remind yourself of Serge's epic goal here:

If that wasn't impressive enough, Serge went on to score an epic goal at Soccer Aid 2012.

Watch it here:

WATCH: Serge Pizzorno takes to the countryside for The S.L.P's Nobody Else video

Meanwhile, Serge and Kasabian have left a pretty big hint that they're working on their seventh studio album this month.

Taking to Twitter the band shared an image with what looks like the back of Serge's hand, with the following list written in biro pen: "LIGHT BBQ, TUNE GUITAR, ALBUM 7".

See their photo below:

VIDEO: How tall is Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno?

During the band's hiatus, Serge has kept himself busy by releasing his very own solo project this year.

The S.L.P - which stands for Sergio Lorenzo Pizzorno - has seen Serge release Little Simz-collaboration Favourites and his summery dance banger Nobody Else so far.

Watch Serge talk going solo on Radio X:

The S.L.P's self-titled debut album is set for release on 30 August 2019, and will be supported with live dates across the UK and Europe.

See Serge Pizzorno's The S.L.P September 2019 live dates:

Thu 5 September - Glasgow, SWG3

Fri 6 September - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Sat 7 September - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 9 September - London, EartH

Tue 10 September - London, EartH

Thu 12 September - Milan, Circolo Magnolia

Fri 13 September - Berlin, Gretchen

Mon 16 September - Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Tue 17 September - Paris, Café de la Danse