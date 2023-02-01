Courteeners' 2023 dates so far & how to buy tickets

Courteeners are set to play live dates in 2023. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Find out where Liam Fray and the Middleton rockers are headed this year and how to buy tickets.

Courteeners are marking the 15th anniversary of their St. Jude album with a new remastered album and a huge homecoming date at Manchester's Heaton Park.

Liam Fray and co have also announced their first festival date and it's likely there could be more to follow...

Find out where Courteeners are playing in 2023 and how to buy tickets here.

What are Courteeners' 2023 dates?

25th March 2023: Teenage Cancer Trust at The Royal Albert Hall - Oo on sale on Friday 3rd February from 9am.

Friday 9th June 2023: Heaton Park - Tickets

Friday 16th June 2023: Isle Of Wight Festival 2023 - Tickets

Saturday 22nd July 2023: Tramlines Festival 2023 - Tickets

St Jude was first released on 7th April 2008 and included the singles Cavorting, What Took You So Long? and the enduring anthem Not Nineteen Forever.

The record peaked at No.4 on the UK Albums Chart, where it sold 105,000 copies by the time its follow-up was released in 2010.

