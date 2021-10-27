Kasabian share ALYGATYR single

Kasabian have announced a new single. Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co have released their first new music since the departure of Tom Meighan. Listen to ALYGATYR here.

Kasabian have shared their new single ALYGATYR.

The Leicester band recently made a comeback to the stage and now they have shared a slice of their new material, which marks the first since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan.

Written by Serge Pizzorno, produced by Serge and Fraser T Smith, and mixed by Spike Stent, ALYGATYR represents an exciting new chapter for the band.

The single sees Serge up front delivering just over three minutes of the adrenaline-fuelled anthem, which still has that classic Kasabian trademark swagger.

ALYGATYR dropped on midnight on Wednesday 27 October. Listen to it here:

The Club Foot rockers, who are currently in the middle of a sold out 17-date UK tour, have made an exciting and dynamic return to the stage with Serge at the helm.

Tonight will see the band play an epic homecoming show at Leicester's De Montfort Hall where the banger might just get its first live airing.

The Eez-Eh outfit will then head to Bournemouth, Southampton and Bristol before playing two dates at London's o2 Academy Brixton next week.

