Kasabian announce 2022 UK Tour dates

Kasabian are set for Autmumn tour dates this year. Picture: Neil Bedford

By Jenny Mensah

The ALYGATYR rockers will set out on UK dates in Winter this year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Kasabian have announced fresh UK tour dates for 2022.

Serge Pizzorno and co will head back on the road this Winter, playing dates at the likes of Manchester's AO Arena and London's Alexandra Palace with support

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 10th June at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Fans can pre-order the band's forthcoming album The Alchemist's Euphoria for access to the pre-sale.

Kasabian have announced UK tour dates for 2022. Picture: Press

See Kasabian's 2022 new UK Tour dates:

Friday 28th October: Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 29th October: London Alexandra Palace

Wednesday 2nd November: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Friday 4th November: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Along with the news of live dates comes the release of their latest single, CHEMICALS.

“It is me telling myself that it is going to be okay” Serge said of the track. “It was me seeing myself in those few weeks when everything kicked off. It's the future me saying to that person: 'This is shit, but don't worry, it will get better.’ So having a song about talking to yourself is universal, I think. We all have to find a way to deal with the complications, the mess and the mortality of life.”

The new dates will no doubt be welcomed by Kasabian fans, after seeing the Leicester outfit play festival dates across the summer.

The band have been delighting crowds at the likes of Neighbourhood Weekender and this week will see them support Liam Gallagher's huge dates at Knebworth Park.

Following that, Serge and the band will be tour European dates, while also playing the likes of Tramlines Festival and Benicassim.

Not content to bring their energetic live sets to the band, Kasabian are also releasing their new album, The Alchemist's Euphoria this year.

Their seventh studio album, which includes singles SCRIPTVRE, ALYGATYR and new song CHEMICALS, will be released on 5th August 2022.

Pre-order the album now.

