Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno didn't want frontman job: "I was very happy at the side"

Serge Pizzorno has tallked about becoming the reluctant frontman of Kasabian in 2022. Picture: Neil Bradford/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Leicester rocker has opened up about stepping into the role of frontman to save the band.

Serge Pizzorno has revealed he was reluctant to become Kasabian's frrontman.

Former lead Tom Meighan was forced to step down from the band ahead of his appearance at Leicester Magistrates Court on 7th July 2020 to face a charge of assault against his partner Vicki Ager.

Serge has since opened up about his decision to go on with the band and revealed he didn't want to be a frontman but he "needed to step up" for the band to carry on.

According to The Sun, the ALYGATYR rocker revealed: "I was really happy — I was pipe and slippers. I didn’t need the frontman job. I was very happy at the side. “It keeps me awake at night, thinking about that. But needs must.

“I love these boys, we’re a band of brothers. I needed to step up or it stops. So it doesn’t matter if I wanted to or not, you have to."

The Eez-Eh rocker also admitted in his search to find his own style, he studied videos of the greats such as Elvis Presley, Mick Jagger and Iggy Pop.



"I have been watching videos of all the greats and taking notes," he revealed. “I started notes with Elvis, watched him for a bit, watched a bit of Freddie Mercury.

“Nicked a bit of this, a bit of that, nicked a bit of Iggy Pop. I take a little bit from everyone.

"Then the Chuckle Brothers got in there. Anyone who is good at stuff, really.”

So far, it seems to have paid off, with the band playing epic shows to their loyal fans.

Serge can put his research to good use once again when the band headline Neighbourhood Weekender this week, where they top the bill alongside Courtneers and Blossoms.

The band are also set for support slots at both of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park dates as well as dates in the UK before they head to Pizzorno's native Italy.

You can also find the band at Benicassim Festival and Tramlines 2022, before they release their brand new album The Alchemist's Euphoria on 5th August.

