Kasabian postpone new album release due to production issues

Kasabian's seventh album has been pushed back. Picture: GettyFrancesco Prandoni/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Leicester band's upcoming The Alchemist's Euphoria album will be pushed to back next month due to issues at their vinyl plant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kasabian have pushed back their album release due to "production issues".

Serge Pizzorno and co were set to drop their seventh studio album, The Alchemist’s Euphoria, on 5th August 2022, but now they will release it on 12th August 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the Fire rockers wrote: "Due to production issues at our vinyl plant, we’ve had to push the release date of ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ back by a week. We can’t wait for you to hear it on 12th August."

Due to production issues at our vinyl plant, we’ve had to push the release date of ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ back by a week. We can’t wait for you to hear it on 12th August. — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 18, 2022

Kasabian in 2022. Picture: Neil Bradford/Press

The album - which has already spawned the singles ALYYGATR, SCRIPTVRE and CHEMICALS - will mark the band's first full-length release since Tom Meighan's departure.

The band's chief songwriter and guitarist Pizzorno is now performing frontman duties for Club Foot outfit, who are also made up of Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, and Tim Carter.

However, it wasn't always a role he revelled in, revealing in a previous interview that he was happy playing a more background role.

According to The Sun, the rocker revealed: "I was really happy — I was pipe and slippers. I didn’t need the frontman job. I was very happy at the side. “It keeps me awake at night, thinking about that. But needs must.

“I love these boys, we’re a band of brothers. I needed to step up or it stops. So it doesn’t matter if I wanted to or not, you have to."

Well, it looks like his commitment has paid off, as the band have wowed with a string of festival dates this summer.

Kasabian continue their assault on stages this week with a headline show at Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA and bill-topping sets at Truck and Tramlines festival.

READ MORE - Truck Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more