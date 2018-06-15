WATCH: This Violinist Just Made Joy Division Even Sadder...

Watch the talented musician cover their 1980 track Love Will Tear Us Apart.

Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart needs no introduction.

The iconic track, which was released just a month after Ian Curtis took his own life on 18 May 1980, tells the story of a dying relationship and is filled with desperation, deep resentment, sadness and loss.

And if you think it sounds sad usually, just wait until you hear it on the violin.

Watch American violinist Kathryn Skudera Haddad put a classical spin on the famous track in her video above.

This week marked 39 years since Joy Division released their Unknown Pleasures album.