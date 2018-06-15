WATCH: This Violinist Just Made Joy Division Even Sadder...

17 June 2018, 03:30

Watch the talented musician cover their 1980 track Love Will Tear Us Apart.

Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart needs no introduction.

The iconic track, which was released just a month after Ian Curtis took his own life on 18 May 1980, tells the story of a dying relationship and is filled with desperation, deep resentment, sadness and loss.

And if you think it sounds sad usually, just wait until you hear it on the violin.

Watch American violinist Kathryn Skudera Haddad put a classical spin on the famous track in her video above.

What is Love Will Tear Us Apart about?

This week marked 39 years since Joy Division released their Unknown Pleasures album.

Joy Division's Unknown Pleasure's album
Joy Division's Unknown Pleasure's album. Picture: Artworks

Get the story behind the album artwork here.

Joy Division Songs

Joy Division Latest

See more Joy Division Latest

Violinist Kathryn Skudera Haddad with Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart inset

WATCH: This Violinist Just Made Joy Division Even Sadder...

What Is This Unknown Pleasures shirt

What Does The Cover Of Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures Mean?
Joy Division and New Order Doc Martens

Check Out These Joy Division And New Order Doc Martens

Ian Curtis of Joy Division, 26 October 1979

What Is She’s Lost Control By Joy Division About?

Greatest Live Artists

Are These The Best Live Albums Ever?