Stone stolen from grave of Ian Curtis of Joy Division

Ian Curtis of Joy Division, pictured in January 1980. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

It’s been reported that the late singer’s memorial stone has again been targeted by thieves.

One of the memorial stones from the grave of Ian Curtis of Joy Division has been stolen.

Cheshire Live reports that Macclesfield Cemetery were alerted to the fact that the top “mowing stone”, where flowers are placed, had been removed from the memorial to the late singer.

Luckily, the inscribed memorial kerbstone to the musician - who took his own life in 1980 aged 23 - has not been taken. The original memorial stone laid after Curtis’s cremation in 1980 was taken from the cemetery by an unknown person back in 2008, leading to a replacement being installed.

The original memorial stone for Ian Curtis of Joy Division, pictured in 2004. Picture: Jon Super/Redferns/Getty Images

Joy Division Central alerted fans to the missing stone and noted that it was possible that an attempt to steal the inscription had again taken place:

The top stone on Ian Curtis's memorial has been removed, without the cemetery’s knowledge.

Ian’s inscribed memorial stone was stolen in 2008 and a replacement securely cemented in place. It appears attempts were made to remove this as well.

Photos (C) Ian Seivwright pic.twitter.com/GB8ilUui0e — Joy Division Central (@JD_Central) August 5, 2019

Following the death of Curtis, the remaining members of Joy Division went on to form New Order.

A spokesperson for Macclesfield Cemetery told Cheshire Live: “A rare mowing stone has been taken or removed, we believe over the weekend.

"It is about a square foot with a hole for a floral tribute, it is purely there for aesthetics, there is no inscription on it.

"Somebody came today to report it stolen. We have since replaced the stone."

The replacement stone for Ian Curtis, laid after the original was stolen in 2008. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

However, some fans have noted that the top stone had been missing for some time - as one fan commented, the top part of the memorial was not in place on the day after New Order headlined the Bluedot festival on 21 July at Jodrell Bank, only a couple of miles away from the cemetery.

I was there a couple of weeks ago, the day after Bluedot festival.. Should there be a stone on the top? Because looks like it’s been missing for a while..@JD_Central @JDNOPICS @CheshireLive pic.twitter.com/i72RKS9Q7i — Ilze Frey (@ilze_frey) August 5, 2019

In other Joy Division news, Factory Records are to release two deluxe box sets and hold an archival exhibition to mark 40 years since their inception later this year. Full story and pre-order links are here