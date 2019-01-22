Peter Hook is selling off his amazing Joy Division collection

The former bassist with the classic Manchester band is holding an auction of some amazing treasures from the Factory days.

Peter Hook is holding a huge auction of memorabilia from his days in Joy Division.

The full catalogue of the Peter Hook Signature Collection has been posted online in advance of the auction at the beginning of March. The collection features Hooky’s historic collection of Joy Division and Factory Records memorabilia, with some three hundred individual lots assembled over forty years in music.

The collection includes equipment, instruments, rare vinyl, unique artwork and original posters from the era, along with some personal correspondence. Here’s your chance to own some incredible pieces of Joy Division history, including the following gems…

This is remarkable - the distinctive sound of these chimes can be heard in the classic Joy Division track from 1979. “These were lying around Cargo Studios for years,” says Hooky. “When I changed Cargo to Sweet Sixteen this had gone. Then John Brierley returned them for The Joy Division Exhibition at The Factory.”

The chimes as used on Joy Division's Atmosphere. Picture: Omega Auctions/Press

Skip to 2.37 in the video below to see it in action. “The picture of the four of us hung in Monaco's Studio at Tripps Mews in Didsbury,” says Hooky. “Once a lamp fell over when we went for out for a bender and two days later when we returned it was smouldering, but still hadn't caught fire. It just left the burn mark at the bottom. I said to Pottsy (Monaco frontman), ‘Joy Division are indestructible!’”

Joy Division photo from the Atmosphere video. Picture: Omega Auctions/Press

Hooky says: “My second real guitar. Bought from Mameloks Music Shop on Deansgate, Manchester for £149 (on Barney’s recommendation) He said it would suit the way I played. He was absolutely correct and I wrote nearly all of CLOSER’S Basslines on it. This and The Clone Theory Pedal (another Barney recommendation) became MY sound."

Peter Hook's original bass. Picture: Omega Auctions/Press

Hooky says: ”A beautiful Peter Saville Design and famously delivered late, just in time for the last gig. Four great concerts from the Factory’s late 70’s heyday. MANICURED NOISE had a lovely drummer, Stephanie I helped her celebrate her 21st birthday, she had a pet white rat and later went out with Bruce Mitchell of The Durutti Column, no connection."

FAC 1 - the first Factory poster. Picture: Omega Auctions/Press

"Purchased from a tiny motorbike shop on Deansgate, Manchester,” says Hooky. “Me and Barney bought one each for £45, a fortune in those days. We both wore them to death! His was stolen from the cloakroom at The Ranch after a punk night and he never replaced it. This coat became my trademark. I wore it religiously and was terrified of losing or having it stolen. Doesn’t fit now unfortunately. Decorated with period badges including one of the original Joy Division ones that we made ourselves with Letraset. I can hardly believe how long I wore this jacket! I was looking at True Faith on Top of The Pops 1987 and I’m still wearing it!."

Peter Hook's orginal leather jacket from 1977. Picture: Omega Auctions/Press

Also included in the auction are the orginal artwork from Joy Division's debut EP, handwritten letters from Ian Curtis, some master tapes from the band’s genius producer Martin Hannett and - rather sadly - Peter Hook's original itinerary for the cancelled US tour that was due to start on 19 May 1980, the day after Ian's death.

Fancy bidding on any of these items? The exhibition opens from 25 March in Newton-Le-Willows with the auction on Saturday 2 March from 1pm onwards.

The full auction will be broadcast at Omega Auctions website for online bidding and those unable to attend in person at www.omegauctions.co.uk.