Johnny Marr announces homecoming date at Albert Hall Manchester

3 July 2019, 11:13 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 11:34

Johnny Marr announces homecoming date in Manchester
Johnny Marr announces homecoming date in Manchester. Picture: Grant Pollard/AP/Press Association Images

Fresh from his Glastonbury performances, the former Smiths guitarist is set for a gig at Manchester's Albert Hall. Find out how to buy tickets.

Johnny Marr has announced a new date for 2019.

The former Smiths guitarist, who is fresh from his appearance at Glastonbury Festival, will now play a homecoming show at the Albert Hall Manchester on Wednesday 4 September this year.

Sign up for pre-sale access by subscribing to Marr's mailing list.

READ MORE: Which Smiths song was inspired by the Chernobyl disaster?

Meanwhile, Johnny Marr played a career-spanning on Glastonbury's Other Stage, before making a surprise appearance during The Killers' headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

The guitar legend first joined Brandon Flowers and co for their cover of The Smiths' This Charming Man, before he accompanied them on their enduring anthem, Mr. Brightside.

Watch Johnny Marr with the band in our video:

Johnny Marr will also continue performing throughout the summer, including festival dates at Truck, Tramlines and Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

See Johnny Marr's 2019 UK tour dates here:

Friday 19 July - The Waterfront, Norwich

Saturday 20 July - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Friday 26 July - Carfest North, Cheshire

Saturday 27 July - Truck Festival, Steventon

Sunday 28 July - Inner City Live, Perry Park, Birmingham

Wednesday 31 July - The Welly Club, Hull

Thursday 1 August - The Middlesborough Empire, Middlesborough

Friday 2 August - Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Beaufort

Saturday 10 August - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Edinburgh

Wednesday 4 September - Albert Hall Manchester

Click here for tickets

READ MORE: What did The Killers perform during their headline Glastonbury 2019 set?

READ MORE: Emily Eavis reveals the percentage of tents taken home from Glastonbury 2019

Johnny Marr Songs

Johnny Marr Latest

See more Johnny Marr Latest

Johnny Marr on stage with The Smiths in London, 1984

Johnny Marr Reveals How He Wrote How Soon Is Now Riff

The Smiths

The former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr's 2019 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Johnny Marr and John Kennedy

Johnny Marr on his life in music - watch the full video

Morrissey performs with The Smiths in London, 1985

QUIZ: How well do you know The Smiths' lyrics?

Quizzes

Johnny Marr, 2018

Johnny Marr: I Was F**king Heartbroken When The Smiths Split