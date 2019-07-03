Johnny Marr announces homecoming date at Albert Hall Manchester

Johnny Marr announces homecoming date in Manchester. Picture: Grant Pollard/AP/Press Association Images

Fresh from his Glastonbury performances, the former Smiths guitarist is set for a gig at Manchester's Albert Hall. Find out how to buy tickets.

Johnny Marr has announced a new date for 2019.

The former Smiths guitarist, who is fresh from his appearance at Glastonbury Festival, will now play a homecoming show at the Albert Hall Manchester on Wednesday 4 September this year.

Manchester. Fans get first access. Sign up to the mailing list here: https://t.co/BQlugtF7Tk pic.twitter.com/xBgaIbBzH0 — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) July 3, 2019

READ MORE: Which Smiths song was inspired by the Chernobyl disaster?

Meanwhile, Johnny Marr played a career-spanning on Glastonbury's Other Stage, before making a surprise appearance during The Killers' headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

The guitar legend first joined Brandon Flowers and co for their cover of The Smiths' This Charming Man, before he accompanied them on their enduring anthem, Mr. Brightside.

Watch Johnny Marr with the band in our video:

Johnny Marr will also continue performing throughout the summer, including festival dates at Truck, Tramlines and Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

See Johnny Marr's 2019 UK tour dates here:

Friday 19 July - The Waterfront, Norwich

Saturday 20 July - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Friday 26 July - Carfest North, Cheshire

Saturday 27 July - Truck Festival, Steventon

Sunday 28 July - Inner City Live, Perry Park, Birmingham

Wednesday 31 July - The Welly Club, Hull

Thursday 1 August - The Middlesborough Empire, Middlesborough

Friday 2 August - Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Beaufort

Saturday 10 August - Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Edinburgh

Wednesday 4 September - Albert Hall Manchester

READ MORE: What did The Killers perform during their headline Glastonbury 2019 set?

READ MORE: Emily Eavis reveals the percentage of tents taken home from Glastonbury 2019