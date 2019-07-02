Emily Eavis reveals the percentage of tents taken home from Glastonbury 2019

Emily Eavis reveals the percentage of tents taken home from Glastonbury 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The Somerset festival has officially closed its doors again until 2020, but here's how many people took their tents home with them.

Emily Eavis has revealed the amount of tents that were taken home after Glastonbury 2019.

The Somerset festival, which took place from 26-30 June this year - played host to headliners in Stormzy, who silenced his critics during his historical set on the Friday night of the festival, The Killers who put on an indie extravaganza with special guests in the Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr, and The Cure, who closed the festival with a career-spanning performance.

This year the festival upped its pledge to "love the farm (and) leave no trace by banning the sale of single use plastics at the festival and urging festival goers to take everything they brought with them.

Now festival organisers have revealed that "record numbers" helped live up to their motto, with Emily Eavis taking to Instagram to reveal that "99.3% of all tents were taken home," which means only 7% of tents were left discarded.

See the organisers post, which includes an aerial view of part of the site below:

These weren't the only records broken at the festival, with Stormzy becoming the first black British rapper to headline the festival.

However, ahead of his performance, the Vossi Bop star came under fire for claiming to be the first black British artist to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage.

Skunk Anansie singer Skin responded to the grime star's post, with an Instagram which read: “Sorry Stormzy but we beat you to it in 1999! 20 years ago!” a post on the band’s official Instagram page read. “And while we’re on topic, I was the first black Woman too! @beyonce.”

After his performance, the Vossi Bop star apologised to the rocker, writing on Twitter: "Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you - my apologies ! 📷 @skinskinny".

Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you - my apologies ! ❤️ @skinskinny — CROWN OUT NOW 👑 (@stormzy) July 1, 2019

The following day, Skin responded to Stormzy while retweeting his screenshot of a text message from his proud mum.

In it, the Twisted singer wrote: "Thanks bro @SkunkAnansie Loves ya!"

