What will The Killers perform at their headline Glastonbury 2019 set?

Brandon Flowers and co are set to top the bill at the Pyramid Stage this Saturday 29 June, but what songs will the Las Vegas outfit treat the crowds to?

Glastonbury Festival takes place this week, playing host to thousands of acts across four full days of music.

The Somerset festival - which opens its gates to Worthy Farm on morning of Wednesday 25 June - will see Stormzy headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night, The Killers top the bill on the Saturday night, and The Cure close the famous event on the Sunday night.

Despite headlining the festival in 2007 and telling NME they'll probably never play the festival again, Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and co will play the main stage this weekend.

But what do we expect The Killers to play at Glastonbury 2019? Let's take a look at the evidence with a little help from their recent gigs...

What will The Killers' Glastonbury 2019 setlist look like?

The Killers might look slightly different these days, with guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer taking a break from touring with the band in recent years.

But Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. bring double the energy required to the stage, and make sure they play all the much-loved hits along with their touring band.

Sure fire hits such as When You Were Young, Smile Like You Mean It, All These Things That I've Done, Somebody Told Me and Mr. Brightside are an absolute cert at Killers gigs, and Glastonbury will be no different.

The band played a secret set at the festival in 2017, which included all these songs and more.

Watch them treat fans to All These Things That I've Done at the John Peel Stage:

Of course, their secret gig at was only 11 tracks long and we'd expect a headline set to include at least 18-20 tracks.

One lesser-known song we might expect to see them perform for the English crowd is Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll.

Featuring only on select editions of their 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, and released in the UK as a promotional single, GIRR has a special place in the hearts of British audiences, so it's quite likely we might get to hear it again on the main stage.

Watch them perform the track below:

See the setlist for The Killers' secret set at Glastonbury 2017:

1. When You Were Young

2. Somebody Told Me

3. Spaceman

4. Human

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. The Man

7. Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

8. Read My Mind

9. Runaways

10. All These Things That I've Done

11. Mr. Brightside

The last time The Killers visited Worthy Farm, their Wonderfull Wonderful album had not yet been released.

Now fans have had two years to digest their fifth record, which included singles in The Man, Run For Cover and Rut.

We could very well see The Killers begin their set with Brandon Flowers strutting on to The Man, while wearing a very ostentatious suit, as they've began several of their sets with the single over the last two years.

Watch them perform the track at their secret gig at King Tuts in Glasgow last year:

See their setlist at British Summer Time Hyde Park, which they headlined in 2017:

1. The Man

2. Somebody Told Me

3. Spaceman

4. The Way It Was

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

7. This River Is Wild

8. Bling (Confession of a King)

('Human' intro on piano)

9. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

10. Human

11. For Reasons Unknown

12. A Dustland Fairytale

13. Read My Mind

14. Runaways

15. All These Things That I've Done

Encore:

16. This Is Your Life

17. Shot at the Night

18. When You Were Young

19. Mr. Brightside

Will there be any covers?

It's likely that at least one, if not two covers are going to make their way into the performance.

The Killers are huge Joy Division and New Order fans, and their name was inspired by the fake band in the latter's Crystal video.

The band are known to usually cover Joy Division's Shadowplay in their headline sets, and even defended the choice during a Twitter Q&A.

What will be the stand out moment?

Every Glastonbury headline set needs a "moment".

In 2017 we saw Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl dedicate Everlong to a late fan, who sadly lost her life to cancer.

In 2016, Coldplay made a stunning tribute to Viola Beach, who had tragically died in a car crash earlier that year, by playing their Boys That Sing song, while accompanied by visuals of the young band.

This year could see The Killers make a moving contribution with a stirring performance of their politically-charged Land Of The Free single, which was inspired by the mass shootings in Las Vegas.

Watch the video for their anti-gun single, which takes aim at Donald Trump's America and holds a strongly anti-Mexican wall message:

Last night (25 June) saw The Killers play Northern Ireland at Belsonic 2019.

Their set began with Jenny Was A Friend of Mine and ended with a cover of The Undertones' Teenage Kicks.

With it being a UK gig and just two days ahead, perhaps this is the closest we'll get to their Glastonbury set?

See The Killers setlist for Belsonic 2019:

1. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

2. Somebody Told Me

3. Spaceman

4. The Way It Was

5. Shot at the Night

6. The Man ("The Marlboro Man" version)

7. Run for Cover

8. Smile Like You Mean It

9. For Reasons Unknown (John from Belfast played drums)

10. This River Is Wild

11, Bling (Confession of a King)

12. A Dustland Fairytale

13. Brown Eyed Girl (Van Morrison cover)

14. Runaways

15. Read My Mind

16. All These Things That I've Done

17. When You Were Young

Encore:

18. Human

19. Mr. Brightside

20. Teenage Kicks (The Undertones cover)