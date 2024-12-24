Happy Mondays have parted ways with singer Rowetta

Happy Mondays Perform At South Facing Festival 2023. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Madchester legends thanked the singer for her services to the band in a joint statement shared on social media.

Happy Mondays have announced they have parted ways with their vocalist Rowetta after 34 years.

Taking to social media on Monday (23rd December), the band and the singer both shared a short statement, which read: “Happy Mondays and Rowetta announce that Rowetta will no longer be performing with the band. Happy Mondays thank Rowetta for her services and wish her the best for the future."

There appears to be no other explanation for Shaun Ryder and co parting ways with their longtime singer.

However, the 58-year-old singer and former X-Factor contestant took to Instagram just a few weeks ago to share her dissatisfaction with the industry.

Sharing an image of herself sitting in the bath, she wrote: "And if anyone has sung over my voice pretending. You owe me! Fraud, theft. Impersonating.

Thanks to everybody that sent me clips. Home tomorrow & Rowetta Osa Idah has the best team & advisors

"Do not use my voice because you’re not good enough and laugh at me whilst I’m at home with my children through no fault of my own. Being called a slut & many more vile names.

"It stops here or I will get the police involved as I need to be strong for my mum and enjoy these amazing opportunities."

The Manchester-born musician concluded: "This year was so hard. I’ve never been treated so badly since the 80s & in 2000.

"I’m not running any more and I’m not protecting anyone.

"My family & my friends & people I can help come first.|

Rowetta first joined the Happy Mondays in 1990 and featured on their Step On single, which reached number five in the UK singles chart.

She went on to feature on their albums Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches (1990) and Yes Please! (1992) and go out on three world tours. When the band reformed in 2012, she rejoined with the full original line-up and went back on tour.

A key figure in The Haçienda scene, Rowetta released Back Where We Belong and Passion in 1987 and is the voice behind the iconic 1989 track Reach Out with British house duo Sweet Mercy, which has been sampled by everyone from Laidback Luke to the Black Eyed Peas.

Rowetta recently joined Shed Seven on their live dates after featuring on their single In Ecstacy, which was taken from their sixth studio album A Matter of Time.

