Green Day slam Trump & MAGA supporters at New Year's Rockin' Eve performance

2 January 2024

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The punk trio changed the lyrics to their iconic American Idiot anthem during their New Year's Eve show.

Green Day took a jab at former US President Donald Trump and his supporters at a special New Year's Eve gig.

The punk trio - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Tres Cool and Mike Dirnt - were performing their American Idiot anthem, when their frontman changed the words "I'm not a part of the redneck agenda," to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” referring to Trump's famous slogan Make America Great Again.

American Idiot was released in August 2004 from the album of the same name, peaking at No.3 on the UK Singles Chart and was widely know to be inspired by the George W. Bush administration, who led America into the Iraq War following the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Some were left feeling unimpressed with the band's move, and some took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the lyric change.

Even the owner of X, Elon Musk, had a few words to say.

However, many Green Day fans noted that the band have always been left-leaning and anti-republican, joking that anyone who hasn't read that simply hasn't been listening to their lyrics.

One fan wrote: "Oh no GreenDay has offended the people they were calling idiots 20 yrs ago and the idiots finally figured it out".

Another used a meme from HBO series Euphoria to drive their point home:

Green Day perform in London pub

This year will be a busy one for the band, who are set to release their Saviors album this month and also embark on a mammoth 2024 global stadium tour.

Taking to social media this week, the band shared a a performance of their lates single, Dilemma, while teasing that there was more to come very soon.

Their Instagram caption read: "2024 the year of Saviors. 18 days until the album is yours. You might want to keep one eye open this week".

Their dates will see the band supported by special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK and Europe.

Green Day set for special performance in January 2024

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates below:

  • Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford
  • Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival
  • Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
  • Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin
  • Saturday 29th June 2024: London - Wembley Stadium

Visit greenday.com for their full tour dates.

