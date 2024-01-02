Green Day slam Trump & MAGA supporters at New Year's Rockin' Eve performance

By Jenny Mensah

The punk trio changed the lyrics to their iconic American Idiot anthem during their New Year's Eve show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Green Day took a jab at former US President Donald Trump and his supporters at a special New Year's Eve gig.

The punk trio - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Tres Cool and Mike Dirnt - were performing their American Idiot anthem, when their frontman changed the words "I'm not a part of the redneck agenda," to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda” referring to Trump's famous slogan Make America Great Again.

American Idiot was released in August 2004 from the album of the same name, peaking at No.3 on the UK Singles Chart and was widely know to be inspired by the George W. Bush administration, who led America into the Iraq War following the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Some were left feeling unimpressed with the band's move, and some took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the lyric change.

This is soooooo dumb.



Green Day performed on American Idiot last night and changed their lyrics to “I’m not part of the Maga agenda”.



It’s amazing how most of the bands I listened to have completely out-cucked themselves and hate our country. pic.twitter.com/TXleNDJVWZ — Denise (@Likeshesays) January 2, 2024

Even the owner of X, Elon Musk, had a few words to say.

Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2024

However, many Green Day fans noted that the band have always been left-leaning and anti-republican, joking that anyone who hasn't read that simply hasn't been listening to their lyrics.

One fan wrote: "Oh no GreenDay has offended the people they were calling idiots 20 yrs ago and the idiots finally figured it out".

Oh no GreenDay has offended the people they were calling idiots 20 yrs ago and the idiots finally figured it out — NYer in Florida (@JesseLaGreca) January 1, 2024

Green Day's album American Idiot was released 20 years ago.

If you are just now discovering their political leaning you:

1. Are not a fan

2. Never listen to lyrics

3. Are one of those American idiots

🤷‍♂️ — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) January 1, 2024

Another used a meme from HBO series Euphoria to drive their point home:

Republicans watching Green Day perform last night pic.twitter.com/dvT2EDlxy7 — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) January 1, 2024

Green Day perform in London pub

This year will be a busy one for the band, who are set to release their Saviors album this month and also embark on a mammoth 2024 global stadium tour.

Taking to social media this week, the band shared a a performance of their lates single, Dilemma, while teasing that there was more to come very soon.

Their Instagram caption read: "2024 the year of Saviors. 18 days until the album is yours. You might want to keep one eye open this week".

Their dates will see the band supported by special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas in North America and Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace in the UK and Europe.

Green Day set for special performance in January 2024

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates below:

Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival

Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin

Saturday 29th June 2024: London - Wembley Stadium

Visit greenday.com for their full tour dates.