Green Day Hella Mega world tour disrupted as band postpone Asia dates due to coronavirus concerns

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong at the 2019 American Music Awards. Picture: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Billie Joe Armstrong and co have taken to social media to announce the postponement of their upcoming shows in Asia due to "health + travel concerns". The announcement does not affect the UK leg of the Hella Mega Tour.

Green Day have announced the postponement of the Asian leg of their Hella Mega tour.

The punk rock trio were due to embark on dates which would see them take to the likes of Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Chiba along with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Taking to social media, the Oh Yeah! rockers wrote: "We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus."

The added: "We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we'll be announcing the new dates very soon."

The announcement does not affect the UK leg of the Hella Mega tour and their dates are as follows.

See Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's 2020 Hella Mega UK & Irish Tour dates:

24 June – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park - SOLD OUT

26 June – London, London Stadium - SOLD OUT

27 June – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium - SOLD OUT

29 June – Dublin, RDS Arena - SOLD OUT

Green Day's announcement comes after Stormzy cancelled his Asian dates, Mabel cancelled her Italian dates, and New Order put their upcoming Japanese shows in Tokyo and Osaka on hold.

We always love our time in Japan, however we are going to put our upcoming shows in Tokyo and Osaka on hold for the time being. With the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, we are concerned about the potential quarantine we may face affecting further shows and appearances. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/7vLkKTyTOH — New Order (@neworder) February 26, 2020

