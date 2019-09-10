Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer announce 2020 Hella Mega Tour dates

Green Day announce Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Picture: Press/Pamela Littky

Three of the biggest acts in rock have confirmed they'll be hitting the road together in 2020, including a date at London Stadium.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced a joint tour for 2020.

The Hella Mega Tour will see the Billie Armstrong-fronted trio, the emo rockers and the Buddy Holly legends embark on international dates, which will see them play three dates across the UK, including a show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on 24 June and the London Stadium on 26 June.

Tickets go sale on 20 September from 10am.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer announce their Hella Mega Tour. Picture: Press

Rock and Roll Hall of fame inductees Green Day also celebrate the release of their brand new single, Father Of All, which will be the lead track from their thirteenth studio album of the same name - set for release on 7 February 2020.

Hear the song's official audio below:

Fall Out Boy are on the cusp of releasing their best of collection Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two on 15 November, and from it comes new single, Future Self (Hands Up) featuring Wyclef Jean.

Listen to the track below:

Weezer, who will take to the stage first out of the three rockers, also have a new single in The End of the Game, which will be included on their 14th studio album Van Weezer - due out in May 2020.

Listen to The End of the Game here:

See Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's 2020 Hella Mega UK & Irish Tour dates:

24 June – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 June – London, London Stadium

27 June – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 June – Dublin, RDS Arena

Visit greenday.com for their full global tour dates