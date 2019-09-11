VIDEO: Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer pay tribute to Anchorman and more

The rock bands have been sharing random videos to celebrate the news of their Hella Mega tour.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have been celebrating the news of their global Hella Mega tour by sharing a series of videos.

This week gave us the news that the American Idiot trio would be joining the Sugar, We're Going Down rockers and the Buddy Holly legends on a joint tour in 2020.

News of the dates, which will see them play gigs at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park and London Stadium, has been been well received by fans so far, but it seems no one's more excited than the bands themselves.

Green Day have posted a video which sees the bands pay homage to Anchorman, with Billie Joe Armstrong's face super imposed onto the character of Ron Burgundy as Fall Out Boys Pete Wentz and Weezer's Rivers Cuomo take up places as the head of the rival newsreaders.

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong as Ron Burgundy in Anchorman. Picture: Facebook/ Green Day

Fall out Boy have also shared a video on their Youtube account. which sees WCW royalty Rick Flair making cameo to deliver the epic news with a lot of energy.

Not ones to be outdone, the most weird video goes to Weezer, who featured an alien in a wooly hat.

The three bands are also celebrating the release of new music, with Rock and Roll Hall of fame inductees Green Day dropping brand new single, Father Of All, Fall Out Boy sharing Future Self (Hands Up) featuring Wyclef Jean and Weezer releasing The End of the Game.

Listen to the tracks here.

See Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's 2020 Hella Mega UK & Irish Tour dates:

24 June – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 June – London, London Stadium

27 June – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 June – Dublin, RDS Arena

Visit greenday.com for their full global tour dates