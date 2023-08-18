Green Day announce Dookie 30th anniversary deluxe edition
18 August 2023, 11:18 | Updated: 18 August 2023, 11:26
The trio will celebrate 30 years since the release of their third studio album with a new reissue.
Green Day are set to celebrate 30 years since the release of their Dookie album with a new reissue.
The punk pop trio - made up of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool - will -re-release their seminal third studio album, which spawned the likes of Basket Case, When I Come Around and Welcome To Paradise, with live recordings, demos, album outtakes and more.
As well as being unleashed on streaming platforms, the new edition - set for release on 29th September 2023 - will be available as a limited edition six-LP vinyl box set and a four-CD box set, which will feature never before released full live recordings from Woodstock 1994 and Barcelona 1994.
The bumper boxset also comes complete with Dookie pooch poop bags, as well as air freshener, for Green Day fans who have dogs.
Other items inside the deluxe reissue include a five-button set, a postcard, a bumper sticker, a magnet, a paper aeroplane, and a poster.
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong gives guitar to fan
Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition' tracklist:
Vinyl Box (6LP):
LP 1: Dookie
LP 2: Dookie Demos
LP 3: Dookie Outtakes
LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)
LP 5 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)
CD Box (4CD):
CD 1: Dookie
CD 2: Dookie Demos Outtakes
CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)
CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)
Dookie:
1. Burnout
2. Having A Blast
3. Chump
4. Longview
5. Welcome to Paradise
6. Pulling Teeth
7. Basket Case
8. She
9. Sassafras Roots
10. When I Come Around
11. Coming Clean
12. Emenius Sleepus
13. In The End
14. F.O.D.
15. All By Myself
'Dookie' 4-Track Demos:
1. Burnout
2. Chump
3. Pulling Teeth
4. Basket Case
5. She
6. Sassafras Roots
7. When I Come Around
8. In The End
9. F.O.D.
10. When It's Time
Dookie Cassette Demos:
1. When I Come Around
2. Basket Case
3. Longview
4. Burn Out
5. Haushinka
6. J.A.R.
7. Having A Blast
Dookie Outtakes:
1. Christie Rd.
2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker
3. J.A.R.
4. On The Wagon
5. Tired of Waiting for You
6. Walking The Dog (demo)
Live at Woodstock (1994)
1. 'Welcome to Paradise (live)'
2. 'One Of My Lies (live)'
3. Chump (live)
4. Longview (live)
5. Basket Case (live)
6. When I Come Around (live)
7. Burnout (live)
8. F.O.D. (live)
9. Paper Lanterns (live)
10. Shit Show (live)
Live In Barcelona (June 5 '94)
1. Welcome to Paradise (live)
2. One of My Lies (live)
3. Chump (live)
4. Longview (live)
5. Burnout (live)
6. Only Of You (live)
7. When I Come Around (live)
8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)
9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)
10. Knowledge (live)
11. Basket Case (live)
12. Paper Lanterns (live)
13. Road to Acceptance
14. Dominated Love Slave (live)
15. F.O.D. (live)
16. Christie Rd. (live)
The Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is out 29th September 2023.