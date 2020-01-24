Green Day change venue for UK date on 2020 Hella Mega Tour and add more tickets

24 January 2020, 17:07 | Updated: 24 January 2020, 17:11

Green Day
Green Day. Picture: Press/Pamela Littky

The American Idiot trio have been forced to change the venue of their Glasgow gig, where they'll be joined by Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Green Day have shared an important venue change for the UK leg of their 2020 Hella Mega Tour.

The tour will see the Billie Joe Armstrong-fronted trio join forces with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, where they will visit the likes of The John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, and the London Stadium in the capital.

However, the rockers have announced a venue change for their Glasgow date, where they will play Glasgow Green instead of Bellahouston Park.

The band stress that all previous tickets will still be valid at the new venue.

They have also released more tickets for the Scottish date, which are on sale now.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day are also due to release their Father Of All album, which will be the lead track from their thirteenth studio album of the same name - set for release on 7 February 2020.

Hear the title track's official audio below:

See Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer's 2020 Hella Mega UK & Irish Tour dates:

24 June – Glasgow, Glasgow Green - EXTRA TICKETS ADDED

26 June – London, London Stadium - SOLD OUT

27 June – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium - SOLD OUT

29 June – Dublin, RDS Arena

Visit greenday.com for their full global tour dates

