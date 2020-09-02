Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong backs Biden for US President and urges fans to vote

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the 2020 NHL All-Star Game weekend at the Enterprise Center on January 25, 2020. Picture: Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

The Green Day frontman shared the band's American Idiot video and wrote an impassioned post urging his followers to register to vote.

Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a passionate post backing Joe Biden for US President.

The Green Day frontman has never been shy about airing his political opinions on social media, but taking to Instagram on Tuesday 1 September, he made a strong statement to his fans telling them he was "wide awake".

Referring to the band's 2004 single Wake Me Up When September Ends, he began: "It’s September 1st 2020 and I am WIDE AWAKE IN AMERICA.

"This has been the most unprecedented year of our lives. A pandemic. Racial uprising. As the song goes “wake me up when September ends”

"I plead to everyone to WAKE UP AND REGISTER TO VOTE."

The pop punk rocker, who also shared a clip of the band's American Idiot single continued: "I am whole heartedly backing JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT. KAMALA HARRIS FOR VICE PRESIDENT.. I have not a single reservation in my mind. All of my enthusiasm is for BIDEN/HARRIS!"

See his post here:

The rocker added: "TRUMP HAS GOT TO GO. America cannot afford another 4 years of Trump in office. Our democracy is at stake. Our earth is at stake. We need health care for all. We need justice. We need peace. We need police reform.

If you are 18 and over PLEASE register to vote!! This is urgent. This is a national emergency.

"We must be WIDE AWAKE FROM SEPTEMBER TO NOVEMBER 3rd!!! This is a call to arms for the soul of America! Our lives depend on this election!! Grab a group of friends and register! Grab a group of friends and vote! Tell EVERYONE!"

Not stopping there, the Minority singer added a list of "crucial states that could decide" their democracy along with their final registry dates.

Once more, he implored his fans: "DO IT NOW!! DO NOT WAIT!!"

It's certainly not the first time Billie Joe Armstrong has spoken out about the US President and at Green Day gigs, he often leads the chant "No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!"

The rocker spoke to Radio X the day after Trump was elected President in 2016, telling Chris Moyles that his country had "elected a fascist into the White House for the first time in American history".

"I went to bed and everyone kinda thought the correct side was going to win, he said live on Radio X.

"Then at 6am I wake up choking - like this is kinda gross, like when you inhale spit [...] I'm thinking 'oh my god why am I coughing?'

"And of course the first thing I do is think 'I'll check and see what happened'. So I go to my phone and I look and I have 50 messages. And I was like ' this is not good'. 'Cause usually I get four every day."

He added: "All my friends and family are freaked out because they just elected a fascist into the White House for the first time in American history."

