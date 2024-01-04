Green Day announce global Saviors album listening parties

Green Day with their Saviors album inset. Picture: Alex Baxley/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The punk trio are giving their fans around the world the chance to hear their album ahead of its release at participating record stores.

Green Day have announced global listening parties for their Saviors album.

The trio - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tres Cool - are giving fans the chance to preview their fourteenth studio album, which is set for release on 19th January 2024.

Taking to social media the punk trio asked: "Soooo who wants to hear Saviors before it's out?!"

"Lucky for you we’re making it happen. they added. "Stop by one of the participating indie record stores around the country and the world starting on January 13th!"

The link takes fans to the band's official website, where they can search for local events at independent record stores in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, Japan and Indonesia.

Participating record stores in the UK include Wax & beans in Bury, Assaie Dundee, Resident Music in East Sussex, Assai Edinburgh, rough Trade East in London, Crash Records in Leeds, Gatefield Sounds in Whitstable and more.

So far, the band have released three singles from the forthcoming album; lead track The American Dream Is Killing Me, Look Ma, No Brains! and the incredibly personal Dilemma, which deals with themes surrounding addiction.

Watch the powerful video for Dilemma below:

Green Day - Dilemma (Official Music Video)

The news comes after Green Day hit the headlines this week after giving their American Idiot anthem a live update.

The band were performing the iconic song on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve when frontman Billie Joel changing the lyrics "I'm not a part of the redneck agenda," to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” referring to Donald Trump's famous slogan Make America Great Again.

Watch their performance below:

Green Day - "American Idiot" + "Holiday" [2024 Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve]

American Idiot was first released in August 2004 from the album of the same name, peaking at No.3 on the UK Singles Chart and was widely know to be inspired by the George W. Bush administration, who led America into the Iraq War following the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The band have often criticised former US President Trump in their songs and often chanted, "No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA" at their shows.

2024 marks a busy one for the band, who will support the release of their Saviors album, which follows 2020's Father of All Motherf***ers, with a the global stadium Saviors Tour.

See Green Day's 2024 UK and Irish tour dates below:

Friday 21st June 2024: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford

Sunday 23rd June Isle Of Wight Festival

Tuesday 25th June Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Thursday 27th June Marlay Park, Dublin

Saturday 29th June 2024: London - Wembley Stadium

Visit greenday.com for their full tour dates.