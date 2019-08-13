VIDEO: Man United fans adapt Gerry Cinnamon’s Belter song for Harry Maguire chant

See Man United fans in Cape Verde celebrate the club's latest signing, Harry Maguire, to the tune of the Scottish singer-songwriter's single.

A group of football fans have gone viral after adapting one of Gerry Cinnamon's most-loved tracks.

A video shared by Jay Rose on Twitter and originally taken by Terry Garnett sees Man United fans in Cape Verde singing a Harry Maguire chant to celebrate the club's latest signing - all to the tune of the Scottish singer-songwriter's Belter single.

The lyrics are credited as: "Harry Maguire/Different from the rest/ Big slab head from Sheffield/ He's come to join the best/He is the answer/ United' s no 5 At the back/ He'll leave no striker alive/ Harry Maguire"

The song is thought to have been originally re-written by Benjamenjamin, a journalism student studying at the University of Salford.

A fan has asked the Canter singer what he thinks of the canny rendition, but he's either yet to see it, or isn't a big fan of the reds...

The football fans aren't the only ones who can show their passion for Gerry Cinnamon.

A young fan melted hearts earlier month after showing his dedication to the Scottish singer-songwriter in adverse weather conditions.

Zachary, who is blind, captured the hearts of music fans everywhere after braving the mud and rain with his mother at Kendal Calling 2019 to see his idol.

In the video, which was taken by a fellow festival-goer, Zachary is seen in a raincoat and poncho singing along to the words of Cinnamon's Canter single - and he even adorably misses out the swearword during the song!

Zachary also sings along heartily to the Scottish singer's Belter single, as members of the crowd praise him and one reaches out to fist bump him.

After gaining permission from Zachary's mum Stephanie Tamara Wilson, Debbie shared the video, which has had prompted fans to ask that he receive free tickets to see his hero at an indoor gig.

Gerry Cinnamon himself even reacted to the news, taking to Twitter to retweet the video and write: "Go on wee man," adding, "made me emotional".

Go on wee man ❤️ made me emotional https://t.co/HjNQA7026V — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) August 5, 2019

Debbie, who shot the heart-warming footage, told Radio X: "I have also decided to give half my sponsor money I am raising for the great North run in 5 weeks to The Amber Trust. It's a great music charity that also happens to help fund Zach's piano lessons".

In a separate post Zach's mother Stephanie wrote: "This is why I love music so much. Stood in the pouring rain, in the thickest mud Ive ever seen in my life. He'd been singing this all morning and was starting to drive me a bit crazy [...] We found a bit of a dry spot under a tree and waited for @gerrycinnamon to cinnamon to come on."

She continued: "Zachary sang his heart out, completely oblivious to the fact a crowd of people were stood around him watching. (The guy trying to fist bump him and he left him hanging) The most amazing woman @debbiewilkeh just happened to be stood next to us and she filmed him giving it his all."

The proud mum added: There was a point where I nearly didn't go to Kendal because I was on my own. Im so bloody glad that I did.

"I'm also really glad my child knows not to say the word wanker".

