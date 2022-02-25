Gang Of Youths: What You Need To Know

Find out everything you need to know about the Aussie five-piece here.

Who are they? Gang Of Youths consist of lead vocalist and guitarist David Le'aupepe, bassist Max Dunn, Jung Kim on keyboards and guitar, Tom Hobden on keyboards and Donnie Borzestowski on drums. Gang Of Youths' new album is titled Angel In Realtime. Picture: Press

Where are they from? Gang of Youths hail from Sydney, Australia. However, the band have a very mixed heritage, with keyboardist Jung Kim being Korean-American, bassist Maxwell Dunn hailing from New Zealand and drummer Donnie Borzestowski's background is Polish-Australian Frontman Le'aupepe has Samoan-Jewish heritage.

How did they form? The band were formed in 2012 with original drummer Sam O'Donnell. Members of the band met while attending famous evangelical church Hillsong. However frontman Le'aupepe has since distanced himself from any "religious affiliations". As reported by Australia's Music Feeds, the rocker said: "Within conversations about faith, however, I still align myself with Jesus. I’m just not a great poster-boy for it – I’m a fornicating drunkard who swears a lot and listens to a lot of black metal".

What was their debut album? Gang Of Youths - The Positions album. Picture: Artwork Gang Of Youths released their debut album, The Positions, in 2013 and it debuted at No.5 on the ARIA (Australian music sales) charts. Watch the video for Radioface, which appears on the album:

What have they released since? Gang Of Youths - Go Farther In Lightness album. Picture: Album artwork The band's second album was entitled Go Farther In Lightness and was released on 18 August 2017. Their third album,Angel In Realtime, is released on 25th February 2022 and it's already spawned the singles The Angel Of 8th Avenue and In The Wake Of Your Leave,