Who are Dave Grohl's famous friends?

The Foo Fighters frontman is officially the Nicest Man In Rock - so it's no wonder celebs are queuing up to hang out with him... everyone from Elton John to Jack Black!

Dave Grohl and Tenacious D Jack Blackl and Kyle Gass are old mates of Dave Grohl - here they are bringing the LOLZ backstage at a Foo Fighters gig in October 2000. Jack Black, Dave Grohl and Kyle Gass during Foo Fighters Concert at Universal Amphitheater at Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles, California, United States. October 2000. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and Lemmy Our Hero meets one of his heroes, the Motörhead legend back in 2003. Dave Grohl, Lemmy and Wino at the Hollywood Studio in Hollywood, CA, November 2003. Picture: Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage/Getty Images

David Bowie's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert This has to be the greatest photo of all time. Can you spot Dave Grohl, Robert Smith of The Cure, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Black Francis of Pixies, members of Placebo, Sonic Youth and many more at the Starman’s 50th birthday in 1997. David Bowie's 50th birthday party with Dave Grohl, Robert Smith and more... 8 January 19971997. Picture: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and Brian May Queen are a huge influence on Mr Grohl (and his mate Taylor Hawkins), so it's a dream come true when Dave gets to riff with Dr Brian. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and Brian May of Queen at the 2006 VH1 Rock Honors. Picture: KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Dave Grohl with Bruce Springsteen At the Grammys in 2003, Grohl joined The Boss himself, along with Elvis Costello to perform the Clash classic, London Calling. Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl rehearse for the The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February 2003. Picture: Photo by KMazur/WireImage/Getty Umages

Dave Grohl and Red Hot Chili Peppers Boys will be boys… Big Dave joins in some serious shenanigans with Anthony Kiedis and Flea of the Chilis backstage at an MTV show in ’93. What were they thinking? Dave Grohl with Anthony Kiedis and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers at MTV Live and Loud in December 1993. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac The Fleetwood Mac legend was on hand to see the premiere of Big Dave's Sound City film in 2013. Stevie Nicks and Dave Grohl attend the Sound City premiere during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre on January 18, 2013. Picture: Anna Webber/Getty Images

Steve Tyler, Jim Carrey, Elton John, Dave Grohl and Randy Jackson Another stellar line-up: Aerosmith frontman, Ace Ventura, Rocket Man, grunge legend and American Idol star all in one place - the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013. Steve Tyler, Jim Carrey, Elton John, Dave Grohl and Randy Jackson. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Dave Grohl and Tom Petty The late, great Tom Petty got some DaveTime in 2006. Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Heineken's AmsterJam 2006 in New York City. Picture: Theo Wargo/WireImage for Manning, Selvage and Lee/Getty Images

Dave Grohl and Chester Bennington Dave spotted with the late and legendary Linkin Park singer in November 2006. Dave Grohl and Chester Bennington pose for a photo at the 2006 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Kevin Winter/AMA/Getty Images for AMA

Dave Grohl and Bono The U2 frontman meets the Foo Fighters frontman at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party in 2013. Bono of U2 and Dave Grohl attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF