Who are Dave Grohl's famous friends?

14 January 2019, 00:00 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 00:01

Brandon Flowers, Ricky Wilson and Dave Grohl
Brandon Flowers, Ricky Wilson and Dave Grohl. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA Archive/PA Images

The Foo Fighters frontman is officially the Nicest Man In Rock - so it's no wonder celebs are queuing up to hang out with him... everyone from Elton John to Jack Black!

  1. Dave Grohl and Tenacious D

    Jack Blackl and Kyle Gass are old mates of Dave Grohl - here they are bringing the LOLZ backstage at a Foo Fighters gig in October 2000.

    Jack Black, Dave Grohl and Kyle Gass during Foo Fighters Concert at Universal Amphitheater at Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles, California, United States. October 2000
    Jack Black, Dave Grohl and Kyle Gass during Foo Fighters Concert at Universal Amphitheater at Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles, California, United States. October 2000. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

  2. Dave Grohl and Lemmy

    Our Hero meets one of his heroes, the Motörhead legend back in 2003.

    Dave Grohl, Lemmy and Wino at the Hollywood Studio in Hollywood, CA, November 2003.
    Dave Grohl, Lemmy and Wino at the Hollywood Studio in Hollywood, CA, November 2003. Picture: Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage/Getty Images

  3. David Bowie's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert

    This has to be the greatest photo of all time. Can you spot Dave Grohl, Robert Smith of The Cure, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Black Francis of Pixies, members of Placebo, Sonic Youth and many more at the Starman’s 50th birthday in 1997.

    David Bowie's 50th birthday party with Dave Grohl, Robert Smith and more... 8 January 19971997
    David Bowie's 50th birthday party with Dave Grohl, Robert Smith and more... 8 January 19971997. Picture: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

  4. Dave Grohl and Brian May

    Queen are a huge influence on Mr Grohl (and his mate Taylor Hawkins), so it's a dream come true when Dave gets to riff with Dr Brian.

    Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and Brian May of Queen at the 2006 VH1 Rock Honors.
    Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and Brian May of Queen at the 2006 VH1 Rock Honors. Picture: KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

  5. Dave Grohl with Bruce Springsteen

    At the Grammys in 2003, Grohl joined The Boss himself, along with Elvis Costello to perform the Clash classic, London Calling.

    Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl rehearse for the The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February 2003.
    Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl rehearse for the The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February 2003. Picture: Photo by KMazur/WireImage/Getty Umages

  6. Dave Grohl and Red Hot Chili Peppers

    Boys will be boys… Big Dave joins in some serious shenanigans with Anthony Kiedis and Flea of the Chilis backstage at an MTV show in ’93. What were they thinking?

    Dave Grohl with Anthony Kiedis and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers at MTV Live and Loud in December 1993.
    Dave Grohl with Anthony Kiedis and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers at MTV Live and Loud in December 1993. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  7. Dave Grohl and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac

    The Fleetwood Mac legend was on hand to see the premiere of Big Dave's Sound City film in 2013.

    Stevie Nicks and Dave Grohl attend the Sound City premiere during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre on January 18, 2013
    Stevie Nicks and Dave Grohl attend the Sound City premiere during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival at The Marc Theatre on January 18, 2013. Picture: Anna Webber/Getty Images

  8. Steve Tyler, Jim Carrey, Elton John, Dave Grohl and Randy Jackson

    Another stellar line-up: Aerosmith frontman, Ace Ventura, Rocket Man, grunge legend and American Idol star all in one place - the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013.

    Steve Tyler, Jim Carrey, Elton John, Dave Grohl and Randy Jackson
    Steve Tyler, Jim Carrey, Elton John, Dave Grohl and Randy Jackson. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

  9. Dave Grohl and Tom Petty

    The late, great Tom Petty got some DaveTime in 2006.

    Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Heineken's AmsterJam 2006 in New York City.
    Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Heineken's AmsterJam 2006 in New York City. Picture: Theo Wargo/WireImage for Manning, Selvage and Lee/Getty Images

  10. Dave Grohl and Chester Bennington

    Dave spotted with the late and legendary Linkin Park singer in November 2006.

    Dave Grohl and Chester Bennington pose for a photo at the 2006 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
    Dave Grohl and Chester Bennington pose for a photo at the 2006 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Kevin Winter/AMA/Getty Images for AMA

  11. Dave Grohl and Bono

    The U2 frontman meets the Foo Fighters frontman at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party in 2013.

    Bono of U2 and Dave Grohl attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013
    Bono of U2 and Dave Grohl attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF

  12. Dave Grohl and Billy Corgan

    Two grunge legends in one place - pictured at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in 2006.

    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins in December 2006.
    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins in December 2006. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

