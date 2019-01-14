Who are Dave Grohl's famous friends?
14 January 2019, 00:00 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 00:01
The Foo Fighters frontman is officially the Nicest Man In Rock - so it's no wonder celebs are queuing up to hang out with him... everyone from Elton John to Jack Black!
Dave Grohl and Tenacious D
Jack Blackl and Kyle Gass are old mates of Dave Grohl - here they are bringing the LOLZ backstage at a Foo Fighters gig in October 2000.
Dave Grohl and Lemmy
Our Hero meets one of his heroes, the Motörhead legend back in 2003.
David Bowie's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert
This has to be the greatest photo of all time. Can you spot Dave Grohl, Robert Smith of The Cure, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, Black Francis of Pixies, members of Placebo, Sonic Youth and many more at the Starman’s 50th birthday in 1997.
Dave Grohl and Brian May
Queen are a huge influence on Mr Grohl (and his mate Taylor Hawkins), so it's a dream come true when Dave gets to riff with Dr Brian.
Dave Grohl with Bruce Springsteen
At the Grammys in 2003, Grohl joined The Boss himself, along with Elvis Costello to perform the Clash classic, London Calling.
Dave Grohl and Red Hot Chili Peppers
Boys will be boys… Big Dave joins in some serious shenanigans with Anthony Kiedis and Flea of the Chilis backstage at an MTV show in ’93. What were they thinking?
Dave Grohl and Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac
The Fleetwood Mac legend was on hand to see the premiere of Big Dave's Sound City film in 2013.
Steve Tyler, Jim Carrey, Elton John, Dave Grohl and Randy Jackson
Another stellar line-up: Aerosmith frontman, Ace Ventura, Rocket Man, grunge legend and American Idol star all in one place - the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013.
Dave Grohl and Tom Petty
The late, great Tom Petty got some DaveTime in 2006.
Dave Grohl and Chester Bennington
Dave spotted with the late and legendary Linkin Park singer in November 2006.
Dave Grohl and Bono
The U2 frontman meets the Foo Fighters frontman at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party in 2013.
Dave Grohl and Billy Corgan
Two grunge legends in one place - pictured at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in 2006.