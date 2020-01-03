WATCH: Foo Fighters drum up excitement for new album with clip of new music

Dave Grohl and co have shared a clip of what appears to be new music, which showcases drumming.

Foo Fighters have teased more of what appears to be new music.

The Learn To Fly rockers have been preparing for the follow-up to 2017's Concrete And Gold, and it seems the recording process is very much underway.

Taking to Twitter, Dave Grohl and co shared a video which displayed a drum beat, accompanied by a picture of a drum kit on a staircase.

It was captioned "#FF2020 #FF25" to tease their plans for this year as well as referencing their forthcoming 25th anniversary.

Listen to the clip above.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl at Intersect Music Festival 2019. Picture: Getty

The snippet comes after the band posted a picture of some of their recording techniques.

The photo sees a microphone on a stand in the centre of a bath, alongside the caption: "Come on in, the water's fine… . #FF2020 #FF25 #happynewyear”.

WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl 'shotguns' beer with fan dressed as Santa in Las Vegas

Grohl previously revealed that their follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold is “weird".

Asked how it'll differ from their previous music, the Everlong singer told the Blairing Out with Eric Blair Show: "You'll hear. It's f***ing weird."

Taylor Hawkins also previously teased the group also have plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year.

Asked about their plans, the 47-year-old drummer said: "Well, it's very possible.

"There's a lot of talk.

"And I think Dave is already mapping out what he wants the next record to be, so I wouldn't be surprised if there's something coming down the pipe.

"I can't 100 per cent spell it out for you for sure, because I'm always the last to know and I don't want to give it away.

"But I would imagine there will be something made of the 25th year of the Foo Fighters, for sure. You know us, we never stop."

