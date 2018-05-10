WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Steals The Show At Foo Fighters' Gig

See the gifted little drummer, who Dave Grohl dubbed "little Fonzie" at their Nashville gig.

Another day, another Foo Fighters gig, another awesome on-stage performance from a member of the crowd.

The latest video doing the rounds comes from the band's show at Nashville Tennessee, where an eight-year-old drummer showed off his impressive skills on stage.

Watch a video of the talented young kid, who frontman Dave Grohl donned "little fonzie," courtesy of NashvilleDeb Jones.

Despite Grohl giving the kid "one minute," he fully milks his moment in the spotlight and and practically has to be dragged off stage, much to the amusement of the Learn To Fly rockers.

Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold tour has been littered with fans displaying their immense talent on stage.

Watch one fan drum along to their Big Me track, while drummer Taylor Hawkins joins Dave on the mic, courtesy of YouTube's Wpoteet.

UK fans will no doubt be looking for the same opportunities when the band play Stadium shows this summer.

But the Everlong frontman will have to make it to the stage unscathed first.

Just last week the rocker admitted he "almost" broke his leg again on stage.

Watch the moment in a video shared on Instagram by discogrohl via Joseph Delsignore:

Speaking to the crowd after his slip, the Everlong rocker said: "I almost just broke my fucking leg!"

He added: "Here's the way I look at it: When you get that close to breaking your fucking leg, that means it's a good show...

"And say I did break my leg, you think I'd fucking home? You think this shit would be over? That's right motherfuckers. You're stuck with me now motherfuckers".

Grohl actually broke his leg for real in 2015 during a gig in Gothenburg, Sweden, with the incident occurring just two songs into the gig.

Watch footage of the moment here:

Recalling the moment to Radio X's Gordon Smart, the Learn To Fly rocker said: “At first I thought I’d be able to do it.

"When I broke my leg I jumped back up on stage, within 10 minutes and I finished that show and then came down to London and had surgery in London and thought: ‘Well, maybe if I just sit down I’ll be able to do the show', and after the surgery there was just no way man."

He added: “It was the most pain I’ve ever felt in my entire life and I was in a wheelchair for a couple weeks. you know."

Grohl's injury eventually led to the band having to cancel their 2015 headline Glastonbury appearance, with Florence + The Machine taking their place on the Pyramid Stage.

At the time Florence Welch paid tribute to Grohl and the band by performing their Times Like These single, and in 2017 Grohl repaid the favour by playing the song back to her.