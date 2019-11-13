WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl sings on Sesame Street with Elmo and Big Bird

Watch the Learn To Fly rocker sing the Here We Go Song with on the famous children's show, where he's made a cameo for its 50th anniversary.

Dave Grohl has made an appearance on Sesame Street.

The Foo Fighters frontman has recorded and performed the Here We Go song with two of the children's show's most-loved characters' Big Bird and Elmo.

Watch a clip of the Learn To Fly rocker in action above.

Dave Grohl sings the Here We Go song with Big Bird and Elmo on Sesame Street. Picture: YouTube/Sesame Street

In the video, which was posted on Sesame Street's official YouTube account, Grohl says to his furry friends: "It’s nice to come here and be with my friends Big Bird and Elmo."

He added: "You know, I was just thinking, there’s friends everywhere, even the ones that you don’t know."

The trio then go on a tour around the United States of America while singing their ridiculously catchy song.

Watch Grohl's full performance below:

Grohl's appearance on the 50th anniversary show was previously teased with a photo on Instagram by Sesame Street Puppeteer Ryan Dillon.

It's not the first time Grohl has appeared on kids' TV either, recently featuring on Nick Jr.'s Ryan's Mystery Playdate.

Dave Grohl is ready to rock on Ryan's Mystery Playdate

And its not his first rodeo when it comes to puppets either.

The Sky Is A Neighborhood rocker appeared in The Muppets film in 2015, where he had an epic drum battle with Animal.

Watch it here, in a video shared on Facebook by Joel Attenborough:

Dave Grohl vs Animal - Drum Off

