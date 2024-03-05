Watch Dave Grohl rock out at U2's final night at The Sphere, Las Vegas

Dave Grohl has been rocking out to U2 at their Sphere gig. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF, John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

By Jenny Mensah

The Foo Fighters rocker was captured singing along to the band's Beautiful Day anthem at their gig in Las Vegas.

Dave Grohl has been spotted singing and dancing along at U2's Las Vegas gig.

The Irish legends have been playing an MSG Sphere residency in Las Vegas and they played their final gig at the venue on Saturday 2nd March.

However, they had some very famous fans watching them, including the Foo Fighters frontman, who was rocking out to their 2000 Beautiful Day anthem, while holding a tumbler of wine.

Watch him in action singing along to every word in a clip shared on X by Ellen Houlihan below:

Dave Grohl @foofighters in complete rock fan boy mode supporting @U2’s final night is a total mood @SphereVegas 🤘🎸☮️ #U2UVSphere #U2 #FooFighters 🙌 Video: Chris Carey / U2 at the Sphere pic.twitter.com/KCCaRavwQq — Ellen Houlihan (@elliehoulie) March 3, 2024

Other star-studded guests at the show included First Lady Jill Biden and musician and producing powerhouse Brian Eno.

Dave Grohl might have been having a day off, but won't be long before the Foo Fighters rocker returns to his day job at the front of the stage.

The Learn To Fly rockers will continue their North American dates this spring, before heading across the pond, where they will play UK stadium shows at the likes of Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, Glasgow's Hampden Park and two dates at London Stadium.

See their full UK dates below...

What are Foo Fighters' 2024 UK tour dates?