Dave Grohl: Taylor Swift Saved My Ass

The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the pop singer got him off the hook at a party with Paul McCartney.

Dave Grohl has revealed how Taylor Swift "saved (his) ass" at a party with Paul McCartney.

Speaking to James Corden, the Foo Fighters frontman recalled how The Beatles legend began singing and playing the piano, before people started to pressure him to go up.

"Paul got up and he started playing this song on piano," explained the Learn To Fly rocker. "And it was a new song. And it was amazing just to sit in this living room and watch him play piano."

"And he finished, and then everyone turned to me and said: 'Alright Dave, play a song.' And I can't play piano and I was a little out of sorts at that point, and all the guitars are left handed and I'm like 'oh my god, oh my god what do I do?'

"And right at that point Taylor Swift gets up and says: 'I'll do a song!'"

He added: "She saved my ass!"

If that wasn't enough gracious, it turns out Taylor Swift chose to sing Foo Fighters' Best Of You too.

Nice touch.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl revealed to Radio X which support act has most impressed them on tour.

Speaking to Gordon Smart ahead of their gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium last week, he named The Struts, adding: "I guess they don’t get a lot of love in England, but in America, they’re the best opening band we’ve ever had.“That kid Luke, the singer, it’s unbelievable.

"He’ll walk out in front of an audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where nobody has ever heard of them and by the end of the show he’ll have the entire audience in the palm of his hand.”He added: I love seeing that. To see an audience turn like that is not easy.”

Grohl also talked about how he and Taylor Hawkins first bonded, which unsurprisingly had something to do with shots.

