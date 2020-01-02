Foo Fighters tease new album update with bathroom photo

Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

Dave Grohl and co appear to have suggested they've been laying down vocals for their 10th album.

Foo Fighters have teased fans with what looks like an update on their new album.

Dave Grohl and the Learn To Fly rockers posted a picture of a microphone on a stand in the centre of a bath, alongside the caption: "Come on in, the water's fine… . #FF2020 #FF25 #happynewyear”.

The unusual update comes after Grohl revealed that their follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold is “weird".

Asked how it'll differ from their previous music, the Everlong singer told the Blairing Out with Eric Blair Show: "You'll hear. It's f***ing weird."

Taylor Hawkins also previously teased the group also have plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year.

Asked about their plans, the 47-year-old drummer said: "Well, it's very possible.

"There's a lot of talk.

"And I think Dave is already mapping out what he wants the next record to be, so I wouldn't be surprised if there's something coming down the pipe.

"I can't 100 per cent spell it out for you for sure, because I'm always the last to know and I don't want to give it away.

"But I would imagine there will be something made of the 25th year of the Foo Fighters, for sure. You know us, we never stop."

Meanwhile, Grohl also admitted he doesn't think Foo Fighters have ever been "cool".

When. it was suggested the group were a cool band on podcast 'Good for You', the rocker told host Whitney Cummings: "You know the whole dad rock thing? We're totally dad rock.

"First of all, we are all dads, and you're right, we're a rock band... Look, I'm 50 years old, I have f***ing grey hair... But you know, the thing is, I have never considered our band cool, and I like that."

And the 50-year-old former Nirvana drummer believes the key to their longevity has been being "disconnected" from what is popular in order to simply make the music they want to play.

He added: "We've just never been hip or cool; we just really haven't. I think that the reason why we're still here is because we do kind of disconnect ourselves from the popular stuff that's going on, but also because, what the f**k do we care? I just want to f***ing play music."

