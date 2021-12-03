Foo Fighters share first trailer of their comedy horror film Studio 666

The entire band star in the new movie, which is due for release in February next year.

Foo Fighters have shared the first sneak peek at their forthcoming comedy-horror movie, Studio 666.

The trailer features the band setting up shop in a spooky old house in California to record a new album... only for frontman Dave Grohl to become possessed by an evil spirit and he's soon seen with jet black eyes, levitating around his bandmates.

The press release for the movie says that Grohl "finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band."

Dave Grohl gets dark in the new movie Studio 666. Picture: Press

Big Dave said in a statement: "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film."

Studio 666 was shot at the same house in Encino in Los Angeles where the band recorded their latest album Medicine At Midnight.

Foo Fighters - Studio 66 poster. Picture: Press

The film due to appear in US theatres on 25 February 2022 and seems to owe a lot to the 1980s horror classic The Evil Dead, with its satanic messages on tape and even an ancient Necromicon-style book being discovered by the hapless protagonists.

Unlike, The Evil Dead, however, Studio 66 will feature Foo Fighters music and the participation of Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega and even more surprise guests.

Says Grohl: "Be ready to laugh, scream, and head bang into your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will f--- you up.”