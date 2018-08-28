VIDEO: Roger Taylor Joins Foo Fighters On Stage For Queen Classic

28 August 2018, 12:12 | Updated: 28 August 2018, 12:15

The legendary Queen drummer stepped in for Taylor Hawkins as he sung Under Pressure during their pop-up show in Los Angeles.

Roger Taylor joined Foo Fighters on stage for a cover of Queen's Under Pressure this weekend.

The Learn To Fly rockers were playing a surprise show at their pop-up shop to celebrate their upcoming Cal Jam festival when they invited the veteran drummer up on stage.

Watch them perform the 1982 hit in a video shared by samvh5150 above.

Foos frontman Dave Grohl usually takes over on drumming duties when Queen fan Taylor Hawkins belts out his favourite tracks from the band, but this time Roger Taylor picked up sticks to accompany him on the track - which originally featured David Bowie.

The pair were also joined on stage by Foo Fighters members and Hawkins' own cover band Chevy Metal.

Foo Fighters played 10 tracks all in all, including rarities such as Congregation and Gimmie Stitches, which they played for the first time since 2008.

See them play the former here:

And just in case there was any doubt as to how big a Queen fan Taylor Hawkins is, watch him react to Rami Malek in the guise of Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody:

Get John Robin's story of how Queen's Under Pressure was written here:

Meanwhile, fans have been sharing videos of their children being inspired by Dave Grohl's PLAY.

Dave Grohl was prompted to embark on the project when he was watching his kids learn to play instruments, and now it seems he is doing the same for children around the world.

Watch a clip of his project here:

One fan named Jon D Drew has since shared a video of their tot watching the piece with a caption: "He is 17 months old and our little dude Charlie would rather rock out to this incredible song than be watching In the Night Garden or Paw Patrol"

Watch the tiny tot in action below:

Looks like we've got a little drummer in the making! And it seems the Foos agree:

It looks like Charlie isn't the only one who's being inspired to play due to Dave's latest outing, with another fan sharing an image of her six-year-old daughter running around with a guitar and shades.

She captioned it: "Watched this with my 6 year old... She's now begging me for a drum set and running around like this.. I love it"

Get the full PLAY experience here

