WATCH: How Dave Grohl's Mum Caused His Most Embarrassing Moment...

31 March 2019, 06:00

Dave Grohl mother cringeworthy jazz drumming story

Celebrate Mother's Day with this tale of how the Foo Fighters frontman was embarrassed by his mum at a jazz club.

Dave Grohl recalled how his mother Virginia caused one of his most cringe-worthy performances ever.

The Foo Fighters frontman shared the story of the time his mum asked him to play drums at a jazz club.

Watch him explain the story in MUSE's video from 1:17 onwards:

Speaking to the crowd at the at LA Times Festival of Books in 2017, the rocker explained: "We went on my mother's birthday [...] We went to One Step Down and we sat down. 

"And at this point I'm kind of an established punk rock kid with stupid hair and ripped up jeans. So we walk into the Jazz club and the band's just ripping. And my mom says to me: 'You know what I want for my birthday? I want you to get up there and play the drums".

He continues: "And I think I'd been playing drums for a year and I didn't even have a drum set. I was drumming on my bed! And I'm like 'Mom this is jazz, I can't. No way!'"

Needless to say, Grohl went on to grant his mother's wish, but he has never forgotten his cringe-worthy jazz debut.

Photo: YouTube/MUSE

