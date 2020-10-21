Foo Fighters and more for Tom Petty 70th birthday bash virtual festival

Foo Fighters and more are set to celebrate what would have been Tom Petty's 70th. Picture: 1. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy 2. Ross Marino/Getty Images

The Learn To Fly rockers will join the likes of Beck, Stevie Nicks and Lenny Kravitz for the live stream, which takes place on 23 October.

Foo Fighters are among the artists set to take part in a virtual festival to celebrate what would have been Tom Petty's 70th Birthday week.

Dave Grohl and co will take part in the Tom Petty 70th Birthday Bash Virtual Festival, along side the likes of Stevie Nicks, Beck, Lenny Kravtiz, Norah Jones and more.

The live streamed event, which will feature a host of performances and performances from across the world of music, is available to watch on Amazon Music on 23 October.

It will be accompanied by special programming dedicated to the Free Fallin' rocker on Sirius XM, which will include performances and appearances by the likes of The Killers, Kurt Vile, The Raconteurs and more.

Find out more at tompetty.com/festival.

JUST ANNOUNCED - Join us this Friday for the Tom Petty 70th Birthday Bash Virtual Festival #TomPettyBirthdayBash October 23rd on @amazonmusic @SIRIUSXM https://t.co/pMTpEMEgoh pic.twitter.com/dhiQbcA0D9 — Tom Petty (@tompetty) October 20, 2020

Tom Petty sadly never lived to see his 67th birthday, tragically passing away on 2 October 2017 following a cardiac arrest.

The news of the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist's death was confirmed by his manager and loved ones, who wrote: "On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend, Tom Petty."

His fans were able to witness his incredible talent just over a week before his death, where he was in fine voice. The American icon played a gig with The Heartbreakers at Hollywood Bowl on Monday (25 September), where they treated fans to a selection of their biggest hits.

