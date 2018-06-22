Foo Fighters At London Stadium: Stage Times, Support & More

Foo Fighters. Picture: Press

Find out everything you need to know ahead of Foos' gigs this Friday and Saturday at the West Ham ground.

After playing an epic set at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (19 June), the Foo Fighters are heading to London Stadium to play this Friday and Saturday night (22-23 June).

Find out everything you need to know about the dates at the West Ham ground, including stage times, support acts, their likely setlist, and the best way to get to and from the venue.

Friday 21 June:

Support Acts:

Wolf Alice will perform just before Dave Grohl and co. take to the stage.

Wolf Alice. Picture: Press/Laura Allard Fleischl

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes will kick off proceedings at the former Olympic stadium with an early set.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes at All Points East 2018. Picture: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Stage Times:

The London Stadium have tweeted the show is expected to start and end between 5.30 and 10.30pm. The box office also opens from 9.30am, while the stadium Island opens from 3pm and its doors open from 4.00pm.

Foo Fighters: 8pm

Wolf Alice: 6.25pm

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: 5.30pm

Saturday 22 June:

Support and Stage Times:

Things kick off slightly earlier at the stadium on the weekend,with doors opening at 3.30pm.

Foo Fighters: 8pm

The Kills: 6.25pm

Slaves: 4.30pm

Starcrawler: 5.20pm

SHOWTIMES // This weekend is massive, and if you're joining us for the two biggest shows we've ever hosted, here's everything you need to know.



INFO GUIDE // https://t.co/F3UOGsWg9O pic.twitter.com/OUhf2N9yLP — London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 19, 2018

Best routes:

The stadium has advised that gig-goers should check bridges listed on their tickets in order to find the best way to the venue, and to arrive at Stratford in plenty of time to avoid queues.

We'd recommend all fans arriving as early as possible tomorrow to avoid queues from Stratford into London Stadium. Please use the bridge listed on your ticket for a smooth entry, and enjoy the show! pic.twitter.com/37rHKZmLNW — London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 21, 2018

Bags

The stadium advises that gig-goers don't bring bags unless necessary, but if they must to keep it to the size of an A4 sheet of paper.

FAN INFO // We recommend all fans travelling to this weekend's Foo Fighters shows do not bring bags unless absolutely necessary.



If needed, bags no larger than A4 in size will be permitted.



More info & FAQs: https://t.co/F3UOGsWg9O pic.twitter.com/Wb6VzGKBTc — London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 22, 2018

Setlist:

While you can never second guess a band when it comes to their setlist, it's fair to assume that crowd-pleasing Grohl won't leave out any of the hits, and might even include a few covers and surprises.

See their setlist at Manchester's Etihad Stadium:

1. All My Life

2. Learn to Fly

3. The Pretender (extended bridge)

4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood

5. Rope (With drum solo)

6. Sunday Rain

7. My Hero

8. These Days

9. Walk

10. Under My Wheels (Alice Cooper cover) (Chris Shiflett on lead vocals)

11. Love Will Tear Us Apart / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop (band intros)

12. Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Taylor Hawkins on vocals,… more )

13. Monkey Wrench

14. Wheels

15. Breakout

16. Dirty Water

17. Run

18. Best of You

Encore:

19. Times Like These

20. This Is a Call

21. Everlong

Radio X will be celebrating the Learn To Fly rockers visiting this side of the pond once again with a whole day dedicated to the band this Sunday (24 June).

All day, you'll be able to choose your favourite Foo Fighters tracks, before hearing Dave Grohl chat to Gordon Smart from 1pm.

Then, for all of you who didn't manage to score tickets, from 7pm we'll be playing the full set from their Manchester’s Etihad Stadium gig.