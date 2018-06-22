Foo Fighters At London Stadium: Stage Times, Support & More
22 June 2018, 12:55
Find out everything you need to know ahead of Foos' gigs this Friday and Saturday at the West Ham ground.
After playing an epic set at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (19 June), the Foo Fighters are heading to London Stadium to play this Friday and Saturday night (22-23 June).
Find out everything you need to know about the dates at the West Ham ground, including stage times, support acts, their likely setlist, and the best way to get to and from the venue.
Friday 21 June:
Support Acts:
Wolf Alice will perform just before Dave Grohl and co. take to the stage.
Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes will kick off proceedings at the former Olympic stadium with an early set.
Stage Times:
The London Stadium have tweeted the show is expected to start and end between 5.30 and 10.30pm. The box office also opens from 9.30am, while the stadium Island opens from 3pm and its doors open from 4.00pm.
Foo Fighters: 8pm
Wolf Alice: 6.25pm
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: 5.30pm
🤘 LONDON LET'S ROCK!! 🤘— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 22, 2018
TONIGHT - SOLD OUT - @LondonStadium
4:00 Doors Open
5:30 @frankcarter23 & the Rattlesnakes
6:25 @wolfalicemusic
8:00 #FooFighters
Further event info:https://t.co/PtdMsNjgKI
For directions/travel info:https://t.co/8hRXEvo7zw
🖌️ @richeybeckett pic.twitter.com/7leTVUitPF
Saturday 22 June:
Support and Stage Times:
Things kick off slightly earlier at the stadium on the weekend,with doors opening at 3.30pm.
Foo Fighters: 8pm
The Kills: 6.25pm
Slaves: 4.30pm
Starcrawler: 5.20pm
SHOWTIMES // This weekend is massive, and if you're joining us for the two biggest shows we've ever hosted, here's everything you need to know.— London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 19, 2018
INFO GUIDE // https://t.co/F3UOGsWg9O pic.twitter.com/OUhf2N9yLP
Best routes:
The stadium has advised that gig-goers should check bridges listed on their tickets in order to find the best way to the venue, and to arrive at Stratford in plenty of time to avoid queues.
We'd recommend all fans arriving as early as possible tomorrow to avoid queues from Stratford into London Stadium. Please use the bridge listed on your ticket for a smooth entry, and enjoy the show! pic.twitter.com/37rHKZmLNW— London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 21, 2018
Bags
The stadium advises that gig-goers don't bring bags unless necessary, but if they must to keep it to the size of an A4 sheet of paper.
FAN INFO // We recommend all fans travelling to this weekend's Foo Fighters shows do not bring bags unless absolutely necessary.— London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 22, 2018
If needed, bags no larger than A4 in size will be permitted.
More info & FAQs: https://t.co/F3UOGsWg9O pic.twitter.com/Wb6VzGKBTc
Setlist:
While you can never second guess a band when it comes to their setlist, it's fair to assume that crowd-pleasing Grohl won't leave out any of the hits, and might even include a few covers and surprises.
See their setlist at Manchester's Etihad Stadium:
1. All My Life
2. Learn to Fly
3. The Pretender (extended bridge)
4. The Sky Is a Neighborhood
5. Rope (With drum solo)
6. Sunday Rain
7. My Hero
8. These Days
9. Walk
10. Under My Wheels (Alice Cooper cover) (Chris Shiflett on lead vocals)
11. Love Will Tear Us Apart / Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop (band intros)
12. Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Taylor Hawkins on vocals,… more )
13. Monkey Wrench
14. Wheels
15. Breakout
16. Dirty Water
17. Run
18. Best of You
Encore:
19. Times Like These
20. This Is a Call
21. Everlong
Radio X will be celebrating the Learn To Fly rockers visiting this side of the pond once again with a whole day dedicated to the band this Sunday (24 June).
All day, you'll be able to choose your favourite Foo Fighters tracks, before hearing Dave Grohl chat to Gordon Smart from 1pm.
Then, for all of you who didn't manage to score tickets, from 7pm we'll be playing the full set from their Manchester’s Etihad Stadium gig.