Foo Fighters troll the Westboro Baptist Church... again

6 August 2021, 13:20

Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2021
Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2021. Picture: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Dave Grohl's disco-tinged alter egos The Dee Gees bought in the love when the controversial group picketed a Foos show in Kansas/

Foo Fighters have trolled the Westboro Baptist Church once again.

The controversial group which "preaches against worshipping ALL idols" were picketing the Foos show at the Azura Ampitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Thursday night (5 August) with signs such as "God sent the Coronavirus in fury", "God hates sin enablers" and other "protests against proud sin".

However, Foo Fighters - under the guise of their disco-loving alter egos The Dee Gees - took to a flatbed truck to protest against the protesters.

Riffing on the Bee Gees classic You Should Be Dancing and accompanied by onlookers and a genuine disco-style roller girl, Grohl addressed the group, saying: "I've got something to say. Because you know what? I love you. I do! The way I look at it, I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do?

"Can't you just love everybody? Cause I think it's about LOVE. That's what I think.

"I think we're all about love. And you shouldn't be hatin'. You know what y'all should be doin'? You should be dancin'!"

The band then launched back into You Should Be Dancing and drove off down the highway.

The Westboro Baptist Church are known for their confrontational views on homosexuality and religion. They have frequently held protests at high profile events such as funerals of soldiers, celebrities and even victims of mass shootings.

The group retorted on Twitter: "Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl claims he loves everybody and Westboro Baptist does not. Hello! There’s no love in encouraging sin. Someone might accuse Dave of being a … Pretender."

Grohl and co have encountered the Westboro Baptist Church on previous visits to Kansas, most notably in 2011 when they performed the classic Keep It Clean (Hot Buns) from the back of another flatbed truck.

The Foos played an impressive 20 songs at their show later that evening, including a reprise of the Bee Gees cover and a version of Nausea by punk veterans X, which feature Grohl's daughter Violet on vocals.

You Should Be Dancing was included on a special mini-album of Bee Gees covers, Hail Satin, which was released for Record Store Day in July.

