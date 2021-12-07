Foo Fighters release their festive cover of Run Rudolph Run

Listen to Dave Grohl and co's Christmas classic here!

By Radio X

Foo Fighters have officially released their cover of Chuck Berry's festive classic Run Rudolph Run.

The track was originally included in last year's Amazon Music Holiday Plays series, which saw Dave Grohl and co perform a career-spanning set of Foos songs.

Now the band have recorded the tune in the studio and released it for fans on streaming platforms today (7th December), with the comment "'Tis the season!"

Run Rudolph Run was popularised in 1958 by rock 'n' roll pioneer Chuck Berry and has since been covered by dozens of artists. In 2008, Grohl joined Motorhead legend Lemmy and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons for a version of the festive ditty, which appeared on the album We Wish You A Metal Xmas And A Headbanging New Year.

The new Foo Fighters version is on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer and more. For all links, click here.

Last week, Foo Fighters released the first trailer for their forthcoming comedy horror film, Studio 666. The movie features the band setting up shop in a spooky old house in California to record a new album... only for frontman Dave Grohl to become possessed by an evil spirit.

The film will be released in February 2022.