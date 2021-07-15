Foo Fighters postpone gig after positive coronavirus test

15 July 2021, 15:03

Foo Fighters in 2021: Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee.
Foo Fighters in 2021: Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee. Picture: Press

The band's LA date has been pushed back after someone in the band's "organisation" tested positive for COVID.

Foo Fighters have postponed their forthcoming Los Angeles Forum show after someone in their "organisation" tested positive for coronavirus.

Dave Grohl and co were due to play the venue on Saturday 17 July, but the gig has now been pushed back "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans".

It's not known who tested positive for COVID-19, and a new date for the LA show has yet to be announced.

The Foos said in a statement: "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.

"The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date."

The Foo Fighters show was due to be the first full-capacity gig at the 18,000-venue since the coronavirus pandemic started.

On 20 June, the band - who released their tenth studio album Medicine At Midnight in February - made a full return to live performance with a show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Attendees at the concert were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the last dose received at least 14 days before the show. Children under 16 were permitted to present a negative coronavirus test instead.

Grohl brought out comedian Dave Chappelle for a rendition of Radiohead’s Creep, which marked the first full-capacity show at the venue since the beginning of the pandemic.

Saturday 17 July also sees the release of a limited edition vinyl album called Hail Satin, which sees Big Dave and co cover four Bee Gees songs, while also offering a side of live versions of Medicine At Midnight tracks.

The whole package is released under the name of "The Dee Gees". for Record Store Day's second "drop" on 17 July. See recordstoreday.co.uk for details of participating retailers.

