Foo Fighters Bring 16-Year-Old Fan Onstage To Sing Under Pressure
11 September 2018, 16:20 | Updated: 11 September 2018, 16:31
A dream came true for a Foos and Queen fan during the band’s Vancouver show…
Foo Fighters made another fan’s dreams come true - when they invited a 16-year-old girl onstage to perform their Queen and David Bowie cover Under Pressure.
The band were playing the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada last Saturday (8 September) when they took their usual mid-set break for Taylor Hawkins to sing the classic Queen and David Bowie track.
However, they noticed a girl in the front row with a Queen t-shirt and invited her to join them onstage. 16-year-old Madi Duncan - vocalist with local band Stranger Than Fiction - held her own with the Foos and posted about her experience.
OH. MY. GOD. I just got to sing with my absolute favourite band in the world. I'm only sixteen and I got to meet my heroes. I got to duet with Taylor Hawkins (even with me having a cold!) WOW!! I am extraordinarily grateful for this amazing opportunity. I had no clue that it was even gonna happen. I didn't think it was gonna happen. But it was a huge accomplishment for myself in a way that you might not expect. A lot of people are aware (or maybe not) of my struggles with mental illness and have been very supportive of me throughout it all, but something that you may not know is how much Foo Fighters helped my younger self during the worst time of my life. Essentially, I can sincerely say that without them I wouldn't be who I am today, in fact I wouldn't be here today. So getting to sing with the band that helped me save myself was such a dream come true, and I feel like it's a bit of closure to my dark past. So once again, thank you to these six extraordinary guys. I can't stop crying. Thank you Foo, I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you. (Also if anyone got any cool pics tag me!!)
She explained: “It was a huge accomplishment for myself in a way that you might not expect.
“A lot of people are aware (or maybe not) of my struggles with mental illness and have been very supportive of me throughout it all, but something that you may not know is how much Foo Fighters helped my younger self during the worst time of my life.
“Essentially, I can sincerely say that without them I wouldn't be who I am today, in fact I wouldn't be here today.”