Foo Fighters Bring 16-Year-Old Fan Onstage To Sing Under Pressure

A dream came true for a Foos and Queen fan during the band’s Vancouver show…

Foo Fighters made another fan’s dreams come true - when they invited a 16-year-old girl onstage to perform their Queen and David Bowie cover Under Pressure.

The band were playing the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada last Saturday (8 September) when they took their usual mid-set break for Taylor Hawkins to sing the classic Queen and David Bowie track.

However, they noticed a girl in the front row with a Queen t-shirt and invited her to join them onstage. 16-year-old Madi Duncan - vocalist with local band Stranger Than Fiction - held her own with the Foos and posted about her experience.

She explained: “It was a huge accomplishment for myself in a way that you might not expect.

“A lot of people are aware (or maybe not) of my struggles with mental illness and have been very supportive of me throughout it all, but something that you may not know is how much Foo Fighters helped my younger self during the worst time of my life.

“Essentially, I can sincerely say that without them I wouldn't be who I am today, in fact I wouldn't be here today.”