Facts you need to know about Dave Grohl

14 January 2019, 00:07 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 00:11

He's a rock icon, from his days in Nirvana to the Foo Fighters era. Let's celebrate all things Dave Grohl!

  1. Dave was introduced to punk rock by his cousin Tracy.

    Dave Grohl recording in Hilversum Studios, November 1991.
    Dave Grohl recording in Hilversum Studios, November 1991. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

  2. Dave was introduced to Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic by Buzz Osbourne of the band The Melvins. At the time, Grohl was playing in a band called Scream.

    Nirvana, backstage in Frankfurt, Germany, 12th November 1991
    Nirvana, backstage in Frankfurt, Germany, 12th November 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

  3. Grohl replaced drummer Dale Crover in Nirvana, who had played with the band on a short US tour in August 1990.

    Nirvana in 1992
    Nirvana in 1992. Picture: JA Barratt/Photoshot/Getty Images

  4. Dave's first band was called Freak Baby.

    Dave Grohl playing drums with Nirvana in 1991
    Dave Grohl playing drums with Nirvana in 1991. Picture: KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

  5. At high school he used to make announcements over the intercom and play classic hardcore punk tracks to his fellow pupils.

    Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl of Nirvana
    Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl of Nirvana. Picture: KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

  6. Dave's middle name is Eric.

    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, portrait, Denver, United States, 1998
    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, portrait, Denver, United States, 1998. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

  7. Dave's first solo release was a cassette of his own songs called Pocketwatch in 1992. He went under the name Late!

    David Grohl of Foo Fighters poses for a studio portrait, London, 1997
    David Grohl of Foo Fighters poses for a studio portrait, London, 1997. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

  8. Dave and his wife Jennifer made a cameo appearance in an episode of The X-Files in 1996.

    David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in The X-Files, 1996
    David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in The X-Files, 1996. Picture: Fox/Liaison/Getty Images

  9. Dave's drumming hero is John Bonham of Led Zeppelin.

    John Bonham of Led Zeppelin performs onstage at the Forum on June 3, 1973 in Los Angeles
    John Bonham of Led Zeppelin performs onstage at the Forum on June 3, 1973 in Los Angeles. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

  10. In 2001, Dave (together with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins) inducted Queen into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

    Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Brian May, Roger Taylor and Nate Mendel at Queen's induction into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame
    Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Brian May, Roger Taylor and Nate Mendel at Queen's induction into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame. Picture: KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

  11. One of the first bands Dave played with following the death of Kurt Cobain was Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, on a Saturday Night Live TV appearance.

    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
    Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Picture: Theo Wargo/WireImage for Manning, Selvage and Lee/Getty Images

  12. Dave appears in the video for Tenacious D's Tribute as the devil!

    Jack Black, Dave Grohl & Kyle Gass during Foo Fighters Concert at Universal Amphitheater in 2000
    Jack Black, Dave Grohl & Kyle Gass during Foo Fighters Concert at Universal Amphitheater in 2000. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

  13. In 1993, Dave joined Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Mike Mills of R.E.M. and others to perform songs for the Beatles biopic Backbeat.

    Mike Mills, Dave Grohl, Thurston Moore, Dave Pirner at the MTV Movie Awards, 1994
    Mike Mills, Dave Grohl, Thurston Moore, Dave Pirner at the MTV Movie Awards, 1994. Picture: y Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

