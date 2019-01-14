Facts you need to know about Dave Grohl
He's a rock icon, from his days in Nirvana to the Foo Fighters era. Let's celebrate all things Dave Grohl!
Dave was introduced to punk rock by his cousin Tracy.
Dave was introduced to Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic by Buzz Osbourne of the band The Melvins. At the time, Grohl was playing in a band called Scream.
Grohl replaced drummer Dale Crover in Nirvana, who had played with the band on a short US tour in August 1990.
Dave's first band was called Freak Baby.
At high school he used to make announcements over the intercom and play classic hardcore punk tracks to his fellow pupils.
Dave's middle name is Eric.
Dave's first solo release was a cassette of his own songs called Pocketwatch in 1992. He went under the name Late!
Dave and his wife Jennifer made a cameo appearance in an episode of The X-Files in 1996.
Dave's drumming hero is John Bonham of Led Zeppelin.
In 2001, Dave (together with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins) inducted Queen into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.
One of the first bands Dave played with following the death of Kurt Cobain was Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, on a Saturday Night Live TV appearance.
Dave appears in the video for Tenacious D's Tribute as the devil!
In 1993, Dave joined Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Mike Mills of R.E.M. and others to perform songs for the Beatles biopic Backbeat.